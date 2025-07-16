The Washington Commanders have been put on notice by their star wideout. Training camp begins in earnest next week, and Terry McLaurin still has not received the contract extension he's been after for months now.

On Tuesday, McLaurin revealed to reporters that the Commanders have not spoken to his representation in over a month, and if things don't change soon, it's hard to imagine he will step on the field.

"I've been pretty frustrated, I'm not going to lie," McLaurin said. "Everything that has transpired up to this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I want to continue my career here, I've created my life here, my wife and I have bought our first home here. So this has been somewhere where I've always wanted to be. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing. Obviously I understand everything is a business, but at the same time I want to put myself in a position where I'm valued and I feel appreciated and things like that. Unfortunately that hasn't transpired the way I want it to, so I'm just trying to take things day by day."

In 2024, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns, as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels helped guide Washington to the NFC Championship game. A whopping 44.8% of Washington's receiving touchdowns last season came from McLaurin, which was the third-highest percentage of any player for a team in 2024, behind Brian Thomas Jr. (52.6%) and Malik Nabers (46.7%).

McLaurin signed a three-year extension worth up to $71 million in 2022, and has earned a bump in pay. The question is what will this new contract look like?

According to Spotrac's market value tool, McLaurin could sign a three-year, $93,175,527 deal that carries an AAV of $31.1 million. That would make him the No. 7 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL in terms of AAV. However, recent developments could have affected McLaurin's price tag. Let's discuss below.

Current highest-paid WRs in the NFL

via Over The Cap

Spotrac's projections should not be taken as contract scripture, but they provide great context when it comes to what players of a similar age, contract status and statistical production have signed in the past.

When it comes to McLaurin's case specifically, there are two players/numbers we should zero in on: Garrett Wilson of the Jets and new Steelers pass-catcher DK Metcalf.

Just this week, Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million extension that includes $90 million guaranteed. There are a lot of similarities between McLaurin and Wilson. Both Buckeyes crossed 900 yards receiving in each of their first three NFL seasons, and did so with a laughable amount of turnover at the quarterback position. Wilson may be four years younger than McLaurin, but the Jets deciding to pay him $32.5 million per year and put him in the top five of highest-paid wide receivers is notable.

When it comes to Metcalf, who ranks No. 4 among wide receivers in terms of AAV, he was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Steelers this offseason, and then signed a five-year extension. While he is two years younger than McLaurin, a five-year deal for a 27-year-old player and a hypothetical three-year deal for a 29-year-old player are comparable. Is it possible McLaurin could surpass that $32.9 million mark?

The Commanders aren't doing business right if their offers to McLaurin include a number under $30 million AAV. The question is where will his eventual AAV fall in the order above? You have to imagine McLaurin would have accepted a contract that paid him $31.1 million before the Metcalf trade. Now that we have seen a couple of deals come down, things may have changed.

McLaurin's importance for Washington cannot be overstated. He's the Commanders' clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver and one of just six players all-time to record 900 receiving yards in his first six NFL seasons. The former third-round pick already ranks sixth in franchise history when it comes to receiving yards (6,379). He's been a loyal leader for the Commanders on and off the field, which is why he's set to cash in yet again.