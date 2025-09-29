Only the New York Giants can have this kind of bad luck.

A day that should be remembered for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart leading the Giants to victory in his first career start ended up becoming forgettable. Dart won his first start without his top playing wide receiver for most of the game, as Malik Nabers left with a knee injury and is expected to be out the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

This is a significant blow to the Giants offense, and Dart, who didn't even get a full game with the team's best offensive player. Nabers was the key piece in Dart's development, the player that played a significant role in why head coach Brian Daboll went to Dart in Week 4 -- and will stick with the first-round pick for the remainder of the season as a result.

The Giants aren't going to bench Dart because Nabers will miss the rest of his rookie season. They'll let their rookie quarterback learn on the fly, but it won't be easy without a No. 1 wide receiver and a poor offensive line. This is a football team that needs Nabers in order to score points, and could use a pass catcher in order to make Dart's life just a bit easier.

New York still has solid wide receivers in Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson, but can't rely on Jalin Hyatt to fill the void (even if he was a former third-round pick). The Giants need outside up to solve this problem, even if they are 1-3 and aren't actually contending for a playoff berth this year.

The 2025 season is about Dart's development, and he needs a competent offense in order for that to happen. These are some trade targets or signings the Ginats should look at in the days and weeks going forward, no matter if the player is on a contending team or not.

Trade candidates

The Ravens appear to have their season on the brink, something not even Lamar Jackson can fix (assuming he doesn't miss significant time with his hamstring injury). Hopkins is 33 years old and sparingly used in his offense, having just five catches for 112 yards through four games.

This is an opportunity for Hopkins to not only prove he can still play, but get a high volume as a veteran target for Dart. Hopkins has been a good voice in a young locker room in the past, one the Giants could use for Dart this year.

This is a move that could benefit both parties, if the Ravens look to reset in 2025. They won't, obviously, but a few more losses could change things.

The Texans did get a win on Sunday, and they have a chance to three-peat as division champions because they are in the AFC South. Do they really need to have Kirk on their roster? Especially since he has just six catches for 45 yards this season.

At this point, the Giants can get Kirk for pennies on the dollar. Kirk is essentially invisible in the Texans offense and he would give Dart another veteran option in the middle of the field. Even if his best days are behind him, Kirk is only 29.

Meyers is one of the underrated receivers in the NFL, an excellent route runner that would help any quarterback. He's been good for the Raiders this season (21 catches for 258 yards) and it would take a higher price to get him, but Meyers is also in the final year of his contract with the Raiders.

Las Vegas wan't expected to compete this season, a year which the franchise looked for stability withPpete Carroll. They are getting that at the moment, even with the play of Geno Smith and the 1-3 record. Meyers, who is also 29, and boost up his free agency stock whether he's with the Raiders or Giants.

This would be a smart move for the Giants if they can give Dart a reliable route runner with Nabers out.

D.J. Moore (Chicago Bears)

Hard to envision the Bears getting rid of Moore, but it doesn't hurt to call. Moore is averaging just 10.8 yards per catch this season (16 catches for 173 yards) and he's another good route runner for an offense -- especially since the Giants need a player that can make a quarterback's life easier.

The Bears would need to get a significant draft capital back for Moore, since they are 2-2 and Caleb Williams is playing well. Not to mention Chicago is a contender and has its own young quarterback in Williams.

Again, doesn't hurt for the Giants to call.

The Packers have so many wide receivers on their roster and will get another playmaker back whenever Christian Watson returns. Matthew Golden is coming into his own and Dontayvion Wicks is a reliable target for Jordan Love. Of course, Doubs is also coming off a three-touchdown game and is averaging a career-high 13.8 yards per catch.

This is the final season of Doubs' rookie contract and the Packers can't re-sign all their receivers. they do like Doubs, but he could have a strong future as a No. 2 wideout in New York. He would be another player to grow with Dart while getting WR1 targets.

The Packers are contenders at 2-1-1, so they may not part ways with a contributor in a Super Bowl window.

Signings

This is likely the immediate and obvious move as they can claim Hodgins right off the Steelers practice squad. Hodgins has played three seasons with the Giants and knows the offense, so he can contribute right away.

The 2024 fourth-round pick is on the Eagles practice squad as a developmental player, but perhaps can get some targets in New York with their depleted receiver room. A player like Baker is worth taking a flyer on.