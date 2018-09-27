What can Tom Brady teach Patrick Mahomes? Former NFL QBs pick mentors for rising stars

Now more than ever, the NFL is a quarterback-driven league.

This season's biggest preseason stories centered on the returns of Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz, and two of the biggest on-field stories are the surprising triumphs of Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Roughing-the-passer calls are more stringent than ever. Throw in the fact that 10 of the NFL's 32 starting QBs currently tout a passer rating over 100, and it's clear as day that the aerial attack wins the day in football.

Week 4 in the NFL is no exception. In fact, if anything, it might be the biggest example yet of the quarterback's importance.

As the NFL on CBS enters Sunday's slate of games, Sept. 30 alone features matchups between some of this year's hottest QBs. From recovering stars like Rodgers and Luck to NFC mainstays Drew Brees and Eli Manning, Week 4 is chock full of gunslingers, including promising youngsters like Mahomes and Watson.

The former is a surefire MVP candidate operating Andy Reid's high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense with 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions through three games, whereas Watson has the responsibility of digging the Houston Texans out of an 0-3 hole in a crucial AFC South tilt against Luck and the Colts.

With Week 4 on tap and QBs the obvious talk of the town, NFL on CBS analysts with QB experience of their own spent time identifying ideal mentors for some of the league's best up-and-coming talent. Asked to pick a veteran they would love to see in the same QB room as rising stars like Mahomes and Watson, here's what they shared:

Tony Romo's pick: Tom Brady for Patrick Mahomes

"If there is one game I have to win, I want Tom Brady as my quarterback. And I would want Tom Brady in the QB room to teach Patrick Mahomes how to get it done."

Dan Fouts: Philip Rivers for Patrick Mahomes

"Because they are so different, Philip Rivers can teach him pocket presence and accuracy."

Boomer Esiason: Tom Brady for Deshaun Watson

"Deshaun Watson is at the tip of the iceberg of his career. The only thing that is missing is just total competence in everything he is doing. Tom Brady knows where everybody is on the field. He runs the room. With a little help from Tom Brady, and he starts running the room, Deshaun Watson will take off."

Phil Simms: Drew Brees for Josh Allen

"I would take Drew Brees and put him up in Buffalo with Josh Allen. Drew Brees runs a very sophisticated offense. I think they would be a good match-up."

Rich Gannon: Drew Brees for Patrick Mahomes

"I want the salty, cagey veteran in Drew Brees, an unselfish player willing to help develop a young player like Mahomes. And Mahomes to be able to sit in there, really watch and learn from a legend. Mahomes has all the talent that you want in his arm and his legs."

Trent Green: Ryan Fitzpatrick for Patrick Mahomes

"I'm going with the hottest, youngest quarterback. There's a lot of upside because of his mobility and the way he handles himself in the pocket (and) Ryan Fitzpatrick because he understands his role. If he has to go in there and play, like he is in Tampa Bay, he's going to go in and play well. But he also knows that if he's in a backup role, he's good in the meeting rooms, teaching, studying film, studying game plans."

Steve Beuerlein: Drew Brees for Josh Allen

"Josh Allen has the highest upside of all these first year quarterbacks. He would benefit tremendously from a few years under Drew Brees, who knows how to prepare and extend his career. I think he's an absolute perfect mentor for a guy like Josh Allen."