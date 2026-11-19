FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys put first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker in a no-win situation.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer left Parker in a bizarre limbo state after stripping him of his defensive play-calling responsibilities and giving them to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine for the rest of the season. Yet, Schottenheimer is keeping Parker on staff as the defensive coordinator to lead defensive meetings and build the defensive game plan.

Teams regularly fire coordinators in-season, and they also let coordinators fight through adversity. Dallas did a little bit of both with Parker, which is certainly unique. That's why, when addressing the move on Thursday, Parker called his situation "not ideal."

"Not an ideal situation for me personally, but it's what's best for the team at this current point," Parker said. "So that's how we're moving forward. Continuing to prepare and operate in the same way that we've been doing during the week to have the goal of winning on Sunday."

Some coaches in Parker's shoes would have walked out the door after being essentially neutered professionally. Parker said he considered it as an option, yet he chose to stay.

"I think you can always choose to do that, right? Yeah, exactly," Parker said. "[But] we didn't even get to the point of discussing that. I think initially it's going to stink, right? So initially in your mind, you're thinking about all the things and in my opinion, that would've been running from it.

"And at the end of the day, I got a job to do, and my job is to be the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. Whether that is calling plays on Sunday, obviously that's not the case anymore, but on ... whatever day we play, there is a focus level that I need to have. There's a contribution that I still have to be able to maintain. That is regardless of feelings and anything else."

Parker, who at 34 is the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history, made it clear that he lobbied hard with Schottenheimer to remain the DC with full responsibilities. But he said, "At the end of the day, that was a decision that was made."

That decision came after another loss in Week 11 when Dallas allowed the 49ers to rack up 584 total yards, the most allowed in a Cowboys' home game in franchise history. In the aftermath of another frustrating defensive effort, the Cowboys now have the NFL's worst total defense (393.8 total yards per game allowed), run defense (154.1 rushing yards per game allowed), third down defense (48.8% third down conversion rate allowed) and the worst defense in terms of defensive expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.13).

What's next for Dallas, Parker

Parker confirmed everything Schottenheimer announced on Wednesday about his duties remaining the same during the week going forward, outside of play-calling responsibilities. What has also remained the same in Dallas over the years is the defense's inability to play sound football.

Per CBS Sports Research, the Cowboys are the only team in NFL history to allow 27-plus points per game in three consecutive seasons with a different defensive coordinator each year: Mike Zimmer (2024), Matt Eberflus (2025) and now Parker (2026). Nothing has stuck, which likely has more to do with Jones' roster-building and decision to trade away All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Schottenheimer saying Parker has a "very bright future here as our defensive coordinator" comes off as if he's talking about a first-round-pick quarterback he has to bench because the speed of the game is too fast. Schottenheimer disagreed that he is "benching" Parker, but Parker himself drew some parallels with his players in that regard.

He pulled 2025 second-round pick edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku from the starting lineup in Week 6, and Parker said it would be hypocritical for him to have the same mature, steady attitude as a player when dealing with a similar demotion.

"Yesterday when I saw Eze, he's like, 'Hey, remember what you told me?'" Parker said. "Because I told him, 'Look, this is changing at the start of the game. This has not changed the second, third, fourth quarter. It doesn't change anything that we expect from you when you go out on that field.'

"So if I'm telling Eze that, how can I not tell myself that? And it's not about me, it's about this team."

The timing for Parker is unfortunate because Dallas' next two games provided him a chance to rebound against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans and the 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles. However, Parker doesn't see his situation that way.

"There's never a right time for anything like this. So our focus is forward. It doesn't matter who we're playing."

Speaking of looking forward, Parker's future in Dallas is very unclear at the moment. Does he expect to return to the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator in 2027, like Schottenheimer said he believed he could?

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Parker said.