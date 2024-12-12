PHILADELPHIA -- If Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown didn't shut down Brandon Graham's comments of their fractured relationship, another Philadelphia Eagles captain put out the fire.

Jordan Mailata was having none of the drama between Hurts and Brown. The topic was discussed in a team meeting, that's it.

"We are moving on. It is the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, not the A.J. Brown and Jalen show," Mailata said. "It's the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's it."

The Eagles have put a culture in place for situations that arose after last year's fallout. That culture was put to the test this week.

"We keep the main thing, the main thing -- not to use a Jalen Hurts quote but we keep the main thing, the main thing and that's the beauty of it," Mailata laughed. "I think they've done a great job of getting guys even from free agent signings. They just bought into the system.

"That distraction on Monday is already in the past. It's just what can we do today to prepare us for Sunday?"

The focus is certainly on the Steelers this week, not whatever happened between Hurts and Brown (if anything). Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson wasn't interested in the drama as well.

"I mean, we're winning games," Dickerson said. "I don't understand where that stuff came from and I'm not gonna answer much more about that. It doesn't involve me.

"We're on the same page. I don't know what y'all like to construe up and write, but we're all on the same page here. I know being Plain Jane doesn't really sell stories."

The Eagles are more than willing to put this in the past, and the stone has been turned. There was a meeting between Brown, Hurts and Graham (who escalated the passing comments), but that will be kept private.

"We're gonna keep that in-house," Mailata said. "We don't need to keep spreading any stories that doesn't concern anyone that's not in here. If those guys that are involved wanna speak on it, they'll speak on it.

"I've been telling everyone else, this is not our business. Our business is Sunday. Our business is the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's what we can control. ... We can't keep giving you guys any more stories, because that's a distraction. The beauty of it is that we can work on eliminating distractions."