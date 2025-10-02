The New York Giants may have recorded their first win of the season last week, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18, but they took a big loss on offense during the game. Star wide receiver Malik Nabers was carted off the field in the second quarter with what was later confirmed to be a torn ACL.

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was placed on season-ending injured reserve. With his absence, some other pass catchers will need to step up. One wide receiver who will likely see more playing time is 2023 third round pick Jalin Hyatt.

As he approaches this new opportunity to have a bigger role on quarterback Jaxson Dart's offense, Hyatt has Nabers in his corner offering encouragement.

"We had a long talk. He's one of my best friends on this team," Hyatt said. "He's been in my corner, he's kind of seen the adversity I've been through. He just told me it's my chance, this is the time for me to do what I've got to do. So I'm going to be ready. I just can't wait to go out, play Sunday, play with [Dart], and get a win."

Hyatt hasn't had any passes thrown his way this season from Dart or Russell Wilson, who began the season as the Giants' starter. The 24-year-old has played in two games, with 35 total snaps.

The Giants wide receiver room also includes Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, the likely starters, along with Gunner Olszewski and rookie Beaux Collins.

When asked if the other wide receivers in the room are ready for the increased snap count, coach Brian Daboll expressed confidence in them all, saying, "they wouldn't be here if they weren't."

"So, we had obviously a lot of confidence in the three guys that we have. Malik goes down and we have confidence in the guys that are behind them," Daboll said. "Whether it's Beaux, whether it's Hyatt, Gunner knows multiple roles. We have some guys on the practice squad that we like. So, we'll get ready to play with the guys that we have and I'm confident in all those guys."

In his rookie year, Hyatt played in all 17 games, starting seven, with 23 receptions for 373 yards. Last season he played in 16 games, with three starts, finishing with eight receptions for 62 yards. He has yet to make it in the end zone in the NFL.

Before going down with his injury, Nabers led the team in targets (35), receiving yards (271) and receiving touchdowns (2). Last season, Nabers had the seventh-most receiving yards in the league (1,204) on 109 receptions with seven touchdowns.