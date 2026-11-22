The Pittsburgh Steelers made their bed before the trade deadline, and now, they're lying in it.

Sitting at 6-2 at the trade deadline, the Steelers' general manager, Omar Khan, decided not to strengthen his receiving corps or defensive backfield, two areas that could have used reinforcements. Since the deadline, the Steelers have lost consecutive games in embarrassing fashion, and one of their biggest mistakes continues to get exposed: DK Metcalf.

After Philadelphia's 19-16 win over the Steelers on Sunday, it's safe to say Pittsburgh would have benefitted by getting someone — anyone — at the trade deadline on defense.

Metcalf, the poster child of Pittsburgh's receiving woes, hit a new low on Sunday when he was ejected after committing his second unnecessary conduct penalty of the third quarter. Metcalf had 15 times more penalty yards — yes, 15, 1...5 — than receiving yards (30 to 2) when he was tossed after poking Cooper DeJean in the eye.

Two weeks ago, the Steelers were considered a shoo-in to make the playoffs. That is anything but the case at the moment. Many questions now surround the 2026 Steelers, starting with their embattled receiver.

What's next for DK Metcalf?

After the game, Steelers coach Mike McCarthy was critical of Metcalf, although he didn't say whether he plans to discipline his receiver. "We need him in those games," McCarthy said. "That's not acceptable to get thrown out a game."

Postgame, quarterback Aaron Rodgers added, "I mean that was disappointing. Obviously, we love DK, and I don't know what was going on out there, what was happening, but yeah, we can't have two of those [penalties]."

Metcalf will undoubtedly face further discipline by the NFL. He will surely get fined and may even face a suspension as a repeat offender. Metcalf was fined earlier this season for unnecessary roughness. He was suspended for the final two games of the 2025 regular season after getting into a physical altercation with a Lions fan.

If the NFL decides to suspend Metcalf, he will miss Pittsburgh's upcoming home game against the Broncos on Black Friday. Metcalf could possibly miss the Steelers' Week 13 game against a Texans team that has closed the gap on Pittsburgh in the AFC playoff standings.

If the Steelers lose next week as well, Houston will pass Pittsburgh in the standings if it wins next week and then defeats the Steelers in Week 13. If that happens, the Steelers face an uphill battle just to make the playoffs.

Metcalf was already dragging down Steelers before ejection

The irony in a possible Metcalf suspension is the fact that he has had little impact when he's been on the field. He came into Sunday's game with just 35 catches for 432 yards and two touchdowns this season. Metcalf's 12.3 yards per reception, 6.2 yards per target and 40.0% success rate on the year would all be career lows if the season ended today.

This follows a season where Metcalf had just 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, a career low in receptions and yardage, plus the second-fewest-touchdowns in a season of his career. Following his return from last year's two-game suspension, Metcalf dropped a key pass in the early portions of Pittsburgh's eventual 30-6 loss to Houston in the opening round of the playoffs. It was emblematic of Metcalf's time in Pittsburgh up to that point and ever since.

Metcalf should already be considered the worst trade acquisition in Steelers history. After sending a second-round pick to Seattle, the Steelers gave Metcalf a four-year, $132 million contract. That contract was surprising then, and it's downright laughable now.

What does Metcalf's career in Pittsburgh look like? At this point, it's hard to imagine the Steelers keeping him on board. He's failed to produce as a No. 1 receiver, and his on-field antics haven't helped his cause, either.

It should be pointed out that Metcalf hasn't had much help. They tried to give him more room to work when they acquired Michael Pittman from the Colts this offseason in another trade that has aged horribly. A foot injury has prevented Pittman from making an impact.

A lack of supporting cast, however, does not explain Metcalf's failure to make routine plays. He has seldom come down with contested catches and doesn't appear to be too willing to fight for extra yards. For example, he was tackled a yard short of the sticks on Pittsburgh's first possession Sunday. The Steelers turned it over on downs a play later.

Metcalf's mistakes have also led to turnovers, such as Denzel Ward's interception in Week 8 after Metcalf couldn't come down with Rodgers' deep pass.

Is Metcalf's time in Pittsburgh close to over?

If Metcalf's struggles continue during the final weeks of this season, the Steelers will probably try to free themselves of his contract this offseason. They'd likely be willing to trade him for as little as a sixth- or seventh-round pick if a team is willing to take on his salary.

This most likely scenario is the Steelers cutting or trading Metcalf with a post-June 1 designation in 2027. While doing so would force the Steelers to take on $11.925 million in dead money, it would save $26.5 million against the cap.

Until then, however, the Steelers will have to continue to lie in the bed they've made. That might mean continuing to give Metcalf opportunities. It might also mean giving other receivers (including Max Hurleman, who caught a touchdown pass on Sunday in what was his regular-season debut) more opportunities to make plays in the coming weeks.

Regardless, the Steelers have to find a way to get more production of their receivers, or their season will end without a playoff win for a 10th straight year.