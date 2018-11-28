What is AAF football? Teams, coaches, notable players, schedule for new Alliance of American Football league
Everything you need to know about the upcoming league, which kicks off in February
If you've been reading football headlines recently, you may have stumbled on some news about former NFL quarterbacks finding new homes.
On Tuesday, for instance, CBS Sports Network aired a QB Draft with lead analysis from Kurt Warner, and in that draft, familiar names like Christian Hackenberg, Josh Johnson and Aaron Murray were selected as if starting their NFL careers afresh.
It turns out that those quarterbacks -- and countless other players -- are actually preparing to suit up for the AAF, a brand new league set to debut after the Super Bowl.
If you're like most football fans, however, and you're still trying to figure out just what the heck AAF really is, well, you've come to the right place. Here, we've got all the details you need:
So what is the AAF?
AAF stands for Alliance of American Football, which was announced in March by co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian, the latter of whom spent decades working as an NFL executive. It is an eight-team league that exists to both complement the NFL during the offseason and showcase local, developing talent. Its leadership board features former NFL players Jared Allen, Hines Ward and Troy Polamalu, and its mission is to provide "high-quality professional football fueled by a dynamic Alliance between players, fans and the game."
What are the teams?
The AAF's inaugural eight franchises are as follows:
- Arizona Hotshots
- Atlanta Legends
- Birmingham Iron
- Memphis Express
- Orlando Apollos
- Salt Lake Stallions
- San Antonio Commanders
- San Diego Fleet
Who are some notable coaches and players?
The AAF used a QB Draft to allow each of the eight teams an opportunity to either protect allocated quarterbacks or pick one from another region, with those quarterbacks first signing directly to the AAF. Before the draft, dozens of other players had already joined the league, with Hines Ward hinting this fall that "big names" remain on the AAF's radar.
Before any players signed to the league, the AAF also announced head coaches for all eight of its original teams.
Here's a rundown of some of the most notable names on each team entering 2019:
Team: Arizona Hotshots
Coach: Rick Neuheisel
Players: QB Trevor Knight
Team: Atlanta Legends
Coach: Brad Childress
Players: QB Aaron Murray, WR Stephen Hill
Team: Birmingham Iron
Coach: Tim Lewis
Players: QB Blake Sims, QB Scott Tolzien, RB Trent Richardson, CB JaCorey Shepherd, K Nick Novak
Team: Memphis Express
Coach: Mike Singletary
Players: QB Christian Hackenberg, QB Zach Mettenberger, QB Matt Simms, RB Zac Stacy, WR Chris Givens
Team: Orlando Apollos
Coach: Steve Spurrier
Players: QB Garrett Gilbert, QB Stephen Morris, WR Frankie Hammond, DB Will Hill
Team: Salt Lake Stallions
Coach: Dennis Erickson
Players: QB B.J. Daniels, QB Garrett Grayson, RB Matt Asiata
Team: San Antonio Commanders
Coach: Mike Riley
Players: RB David Cobb, RB Daryl Richardson
Team: San Diego Fleet
Coach: Mike Martz
Players: QB Josh Johnson, RB Bishop Sankey
When will they start playing?
The AAF's 10-week, 40-game regular season will begin Saturday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET from Spectrum Stadium in Florida, where the Orlando Apollos will host the Atlanta Legends; and from The Alamodome in Texas, where the San Antonio Commanders will host the San Diego Fleet.
CBS is scheduled to broadcast the AAF's Feb. 9 Opening Day, while CBS Sports Network will then carry one AAF game each week throughout the season.
