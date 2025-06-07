Most prognosticators were correct — Aaron Rodgers won't reinvent the wheel with his jersey number choice as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. He's going back to his familiar No. 8, a number donned the last two years with the New York Jets.

Rodgers wore No. 12 for more than a decade with the Green Bay Packers before moving to a single digit ahead of the 2023 campaign with New York. NFL rules dictate signal-callers must wear a number between 0 and 19, and it's not like Rodgers will have to pul any teeth to wear No. 8, a jersey currently worn by punter Corliss Waitman.

Rodgers signing with the Steelers this week ends a lengthy offseason process; retirement was also an option for the decorated veteran and Super Bowl champion.

The Steelers were confident they would land Rodgers throughout the process, but he had not given them an affirmative answer until this past week, citing personal reasons.

"I don't think it was fair to the Steelers or anyone to make a decision while I'm dealing with a lot off the field," Rodgers said back in April. "At the same time, I want to keep the lines of communication open. That's why I've talked to all the important people. The people that need to know know what's going on, and the people that don't make up shit about me. And that really hasn't changed since COVID."