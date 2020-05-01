What Jaguars didn't do in the 2020 NFL Draft, and one thing they definitely got right
The Jags got started on their defensive makeover, but there's still work to do
It wasn't all that long ago that the Jacksonville Jaguars rode one of the best defensives in the NFL to the AFC title game. Over the past several years, though, the Jags have seen that defense stripped for parts. Aaron Colvin and Malik Jackson left in free agency. Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson were cut. Dante Fowler, Jalen Ramsey, Calais Campbell, and A.J. Bouye were traded. Among the starters, only Abry Jones and Myles Jack are left, unless you want to count the franchise-tagged and begging-to-be-traded Yannick Ngakoue.
So, coming into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jaguars had some replenishing to do on the defensive side of the ball. Armed with 12 picks in this draft, the Jaguars did just that. They kicked things off with Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson at No. 9 overall, then landed LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson at No. 20. Of their first eight picks, six of them were used on defensive players, including Ohio State interior lineman Davon Hamilton, Michigan State corner Josiah Scott, Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, and Auburn safety Daniel Thomas.
Whatever happens with Ngakoue over the next several months, the Jags have begun the hard work of remaking a defense that had seen its talent base depleted over the past several seasons, and that was a much-needed step in the right direction. Here are a couple things they didn't get around to.
1. Fix the offensive tackle issue
The interior of the Jaguars' offensive line is strong, but the performance of left tackle Cam Robinson last season was a pretty serious issue. The Jags invested a good amount of draft capital in Robinson, selecting him in the second round back in 2017, but he does not look like the answer at that spot.
Sitting at No. 9 overall, the Jags had the opportunity to choose from any of the top tackles save for Andrew Thomas, but chose to go for a cornerback instead. That's a justifiable choice. So was taking Chaisson at No. 20 if they didn't love the rest of the tackles off the board after four of them went between No. 10 and No. 18.
Fourth-round pick Ben Bartch may develop into a starter eventually, but as a Division III player who was selected on Day 3, that seems likely to take a while, if it happens at all. So this is a hole that still needs filling.
2. Finish building out the secondary
Henderson was widely considered one of the top corners in the draft, but he can't do everything on his own. Jacksonville has Rashaan Melvin to play across from him right now, with Tre Herndon likely to man the slot. That's not an imposing group for opposing passers.
Ronnie Harrison had a solid sophomore season but is not yet an above-average starter at safety, and we don't yet know if Jarrod Wilson's strong performance in the first extended action of his career is sustainable or not.
The Jags got a good start on remaking the secondary with Henderson and took a couple shots at DBs on Day 3, but there's still work to be done here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Agent's Take: Fifth-year option tracker
Here's what you need to know about the fifth-year option deadline on 2017 first-round picks
-
2021 NFL Draft: Breaking down top QBs
Next year's draft may be the 'Trevor Lawrence Sweepstakes,' but we can't pencil him in at No....
-
Jags sign RB Chris Thompson to deal
The Jags are adding a veteran pass-catcher to its backfield
-
What Chargers didn't do in 2020 draft
The Chargers found their quarterback of the future but didn't address some other needs
-
How Wilson factored into Hurts pick
General manager Howie Roseman admitted Wilson had something to do with his selection of Hurts
-
What Houston did/didn't do in the draft
Houston still has one gaping hole on their roster
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game