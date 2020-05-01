What Jaguars didn't do in the 2020 NFL Draft, and one thing they definitely got right

It wasn't all that long ago that the Jacksonville Jaguars rode one of the best defensives in the NFL to the AFC title game. Over the past several years, though, the Jags have seen that defense stripped for parts. Aaron Colvin and Malik Jackson left in free agency. Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson were cut. Dante Fowler, Jalen Ramsey, Calais Campbell, and A.J. Bouye were traded. Among the starters, only Abry Jones and Myles Jack are left, unless you want to count the franchise-tagged and begging-to-be-traded Yannick Ngakoue.

So, coming into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jaguars had some replenishing to do on the defensive side of the ball. Armed with 12 picks in this draft, the Jaguars did just that. They kicked things off with Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson at No. 9 overall, then landed LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson at No. 20. Of their first eight picks, six of them were used on defensive players, including Ohio State interior lineman Davon Hamilton, Michigan State corner Josiah Scott, Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, and Auburn safety Daniel Thomas.

Whatever happens with Ngakoue over the next several months, the Jags have begun the hard work of remaking a defense that had seen its talent base depleted over the past several seasons, and that was a much-needed step in the right direction. Here are a couple things they didn't get around to.

1. Fix the offensive tackle issue

The interior of the Jaguars' offensive line is strong, but the performance of left tackle Cam Robinson last season was a pretty serious issue. The Jags invested a good amount of draft capital in Robinson, selecting him in the second round back in 2017, but he does not look like the answer at that spot.

Sitting at No. 9 overall, the Jags had the opportunity to choose from any of the top tackles save for Andrew Thomas, but chose to go for a cornerback instead. That's a justifiable choice. So was taking Chaisson at No. 20 if they didn't love the rest of the tackles off the board after four of them went between No. 10 and No. 18.

Fourth-round pick Ben Bartch may develop into a starter eventually, but as a Division III player who was selected on Day 3, that seems likely to take a while, if it happens at all. So this is a hole that still needs filling.

2. Finish building out the secondary

Henderson was widely considered one of the top corners in the draft, but he can't do everything on his own. Jacksonville has Rashaan Melvin to play across from him right now, with Tre Herndon likely to man the slot. That's not an imposing group for opposing passers.

Ronnie Harrison had a solid sophomore season but is not yet an above-average starter at safety, and we don't yet know if Jarrod Wilson's strong performance in the first extended action of his career is sustainable or not.

The Jags got a good start on remaking the secondary with Henderson and took a couple shots at DBs on Day 3, but there's still work to be done here.