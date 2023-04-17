A new quarterback has entered the $50 million club. Not only that, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has entered new territory with his record-setting contract extension. The deal, with makes Hurts the highest-paid player in league history as far as an annual salary is concerned, will surely impact Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert's upcoming contracts.

Hurts' five-year, $255 million extension will pay him a record $51 million per season, putting him just ahead of what Aaron Rodgers ($50.271 million) and Russell Wilson ($49 million) make on a yearly basis. The deal also includes $179.304 million in guarantees and a no trade clause.

Here's a player-by-player breakdown of how Hurts' deal could impact the upcoming contracts for Jackson, Burrow and Herbert.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

Hurts' deal shouldn't change much regarding Jackson, who reportedly wants a deal that is in the neighborhood of $200 million with the majority of it guaranteed. It's safe to say that Jackson would be on board with the deal Hurts just inked.

Jackson isn't reportedly asking for the amount of money Hurts just received, so it's not like Baltimore can use Hurts' deal as leverage. Similarly, it wouldn't make sense for Jackson to ask to make more money than Hurts, who last season came up just short in his quest to win a Super Bowl.

He may not be asking for what Hurts just received, but Jackson isn't asking for chump change. Nor should he, as Jackson is a former league MVP who owns the unofficial title as the greatest rushing quarterback in NFL history. And while his recent injuries further complicate things, Jackson's body of work, and what he should be capable of doing moving forward, should command a contract that puts him among the league's top-five highest-paid quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 68.3 YDs 4475 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 7.38 View Profile

Like Jackson, Hurts' deal also shouldn't impact Burrow's thinking regarding a new contract. It does, however, provide Burrow with an example of what he could be looking for in his next deal, especially when it comes to guaranteed money.

As far his annual salary, Burrow faces a tough decision. He could certainly ask to be added to the short list of $50 million quarterbacks, but that would likely mean that the Bengals won't be able to retain Tee Higgins with Ja'Marr Chase's extension also upcoming. Burrow's appreciation for Higgins is well known, and it's likely that he will likely leave some money on the table if that means Higgins stays with him for the majority of his prime years.

Burrow's current calculated market value is six years with an average annual salary of $48.150 million, according to Spotrac. That seems like a fair contract for both the Bengals and Burrow, who could possibly take even less money if that means increasing his odds at winning a ring.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 68.2 YDs 4739 TD 25 INT 10 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

Here's where things get interesting. It's already been reported that Herbert is looking for a deal that will pay him at least $50 million annually. The question now is whether or not Herbert will try to get a deal that will make him the league's highest-played player on an annual basis. He could now request a deal that would pay him north of $51 million per season.

Herbert's calculated market value, however, is lower than Burrow's at six years with an average annual salary of $46.675 million per season. Herbert's lack of playoff success so far is undoubtedly the reason why his market value isn't as high as Burrow's, whose five playoff wins over the past two years are more than any other quarterback.

While his team success isn't as the same level as Hurts or Burrow, Herbert's play on the field justifies his reported contract hopes. Herbert is the first quarterback in NFL history to begin his career with three straight 4,000-yard passing seasons. It also doesn't hurt that Herbert plays in Los Angeles, a city that thrives on star power. The Chargers know this, and will likely do what it takes to keep Herbert in powder blue for years to come.