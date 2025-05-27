Seattle Seahawks third-round pick Jalen Milroe has the tools to be difference-maker at the NFL level with blazing speed comparable to Lamar Jackson, but further fine-tuning is needed, according to former Alabama coach Nick Saban.

A multi-year weapon for the Crimson Tide during Saban's reign, Milroe did much of his damage on the ground last season in the SEC with 726 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. Inconsistencies with decision-making and accuracy through the air led to 11 interceptions, second-most in the conference, and was the primary reason Milroe wasn't a first-round selection.

Playing under control, Saban says, is a factor that would assist Milroe in potentially becoming a future franchise player.

"He's going to give the Seahawks an element of offense that nobody else in this draft can give anybody," Saban said last month at the NFL Draft. "This guy's fast, he's explosive and look, he can throw the ball. He's got a strong arm. He's a great deep ball thrower. He just needs a little refinement and consistency in the passing game and he could be an outstanding player.

"The thing that I always preached to him about was, 'Jalen, you make enough big plays. How about let's eliminate some of the bad plays — the sacks, the fumbles, the interceptions …' Those are all drive-stopping plays."

Saban said NFL defenses may not play a ton of man to man against Milroe because of the dangers of turning theirs backs to the dual threat quarterback. Milroe's 185-yard, four-touchdown explosion with his legs last season against LSU was a defining moment on what happens when defenses fail to corral him at the line of scrimmage.

Many of Milroe's best plays at Alabama were off platform and outside of the pocket when reads were covered and he escaped pressure. His freelance ability is part of what attracted the Seahawks to him at No. 92 overall.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was on Baltimore's staff with Jackson, and knows just how deadly a running threat can be in the backfield at the quarterback position.

And while Milroe's skill set is noticeable, strengthening his downfield accuracy this offseason remains paramount to future success. Milroe specifically focused on better lower body mechanics and weight distribution when throwing through his personal coach, Jordan Palmer.

"With that, it's all about being an efficient passer," Milroe said, via The Athletic. "The more you work, the more you understand your body, you're going to be more of an efficient passer. That's something we work on and (will) continue to work on so I can be the best quarterback I can be."

Milroe battles offseason signee Drew Lock in the preseason for the No. 2 job behind Seattle's new starter, Sam Darnold. Over eight appearances with the New York Giants last season, Lock went 1-4 as a starter with a completion rate of 59.1%, finishing with 1,071 yards and six touchdowns.