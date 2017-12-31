What Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, Dion Lewis did what no Patriots trio has ever done
They're the first Patriots trio to accumulate 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the same season
Heading into Week 17, Rob Gronkowski had 1,084 receiving yards. Heading into Week 17, Brandin Cooks had 1,003 receiving yards and 32 rushing yards. Heading into Week 17, Dion Lewis had 803 rushing yards and 174 receiving yards.
When Lewis carried for two yards on his seventh touch of the day midway through the first quarter, he reached 1,000 total yards for the season. With that carry, Gronkowski, Cooks, and Lewis became the first trio in Patriots history to reach 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the same season.
The Pats previously had two players hit 1,000 yards from scrimmage 18 times, half of them during Tom Brady's tenure as the quarterback: 1974, 1976, 1979, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1991, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2016. The closest they ever came to getting three players with 1,000 yards or more was 2008, when Randy Moss and Wes Welker both got there and Kevin Faulk fell just seven yards short.
|Year
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|1974
|Mack Herron
|Sam Cunningham
|Randy Vataha (582)
|1976
|Sam Cunningham
|Andy Johnson
|Don Calhoun (777)
|1979
|Stanley Morgan
|Harold Jackson
|Sam Cunningham (799)
|1981
|Tony Collins
|Stanley Morgan
|Don Hasselbeck (808)
|1985
|Craig James
|Tony Collins
|Stanley Morgan (760)
|1986
|Stanley Morgan
|Tony Collins
|Irving Fryar (817)
|1991
|Leonard Russell
|Irving Fryar
|Marv Cook (808)
|1996
|Curtis Martin
|Terry Glenn
|Shawn Jefferson (777)
|1999
|Terry Glenn
|Terry Allen
|Shawn Jefferson (698)
|2000
|Kevin Faulk
|Terry Glenn
|Troy Brown (990)
|2001
|Antowain Smith
|Troy Brown
|David Patten (816)
|2007
|Randy Moss
|Wes Welker
|Laurence Maroney (951)
|2008
|Wes Welker
|Randy Moss
|Kevin Faulk (993)
|2009
|Wes Welker
|Randy Moss
|Laurence Maroney (856)
|2011
|Wes Welker
|Rob Gronkowski
|Aaron Hernandez (955)
|2012
|Wes Welker
|Stevan Ridley
|Brandon Lloyd (911)
|2014
|Rob Gronkowski
|Julian Edelman
|Brandon LaFell (966)
|2016
|LeGarrette Blount
|Julian Edelman
|James White (717)
|2017
|Rob Gronkowski
|Brandin Cooks
|Dion Lewis
Cooks and Gronkowski had each hit 1,000 total yards multiple times in their career prior to this season (Cooks did it twice with the Saints), but it's a first for Lewis. He actually only had 1,191 total yards in his entire career prior to this season, and considering he started the year as an afterthought on the Pats' running back depth chart (he didn't have double-digit touches in any game until Week 6), it's pretty incredible that he wound up crossing the mark this season.
Lewis' two first-half scores on Sunday also gave him nine and the season, as well as sole possession of the team lead, pushing him ahead of Gronkowski and Rex Burkhead, who both have eight.
