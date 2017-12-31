What Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, Dion Lewis did what no Patriots trio has ever done

They're the first Patriots trio to accumulate 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the same season

Heading into Week 17, Rob Gronkowski had 1,084 receiving yards. Heading into Week 17, Brandin Cooks had 1,003 receiving yards and 32 rushing yards. Heading into Week 17, Dion Lewis had 803 rushing yards and 174 receiving yards. 

When Lewis carried for two yards on his seventh touch of the day midway through the first quarter, he reached 1,000 total yards for the season. With that carry, Gronkowski, Cooks, and Lewis became the first trio in Patriots history to reach 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the same season. 

The Pats previously had two players hit 1,000 yards from scrimmage 18 times, half of them during Tom Brady's tenure as the quarterback: 1974, 1976, 1979, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1991, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2016. The closest they ever came to getting three players with 1,000 yards or more was 2008, when Randy Moss and Wes Welker both got there and Kevin Faulk fell just seven yards short. 

YearPlayer 1Player 2Player 3
1974Mack HerronSam CunninghamRandy Vataha (582)
1976Sam CunninghamAndy JohnsonDon Calhoun (777)
1979Stanley Morgan Harold JacksonSam Cunningham (799)
1981Tony CollinsStanley MorganDon Hasselbeck (808)
1985Craig JamesTony CollinsStanley Morgan (760)
1986Stanley Morgan Tony CollinsIrving Fryar (817)
1991Leonard RussellIrving FryarMarv Cook (808)
1996Curtis MartinTerry GlennShawn Jefferson (777)
1999Terry GlennTerry AllenShawn Jefferson (698)
2000Kevin FaulkTerry GlennTroy Brown (990)
2001Antowain SmithTroy BrownDavid Patten (816)
2007Randy MossWes WelkerLaurence Maroney (951)
2008Wes WelkerRandy MossKevin Faulk (993)
2009Wes WelkerRandy MossLaurence Maroney (856)
2011Wes WelkerRob GronkowskiAaron Hernandez (955)
2012Wes WelkerStevan RidleyBrandon Lloyd (911)
2014Rob GronkowskiJulian EdelmanBrandon LaFell (966)
2016LeGarrette BlountJulian EdelmanJames White (717)
2017Rob GronkowskiBrandin CooksDion Lewis

Cooks and Gronkowski had each hit 1,000 total yards multiple times in their career prior to this season (Cooks did it twice with the Saints), but it's a first for Lewis. He actually only had 1,191 total yards in his entire career prior to this season, and considering he started the year as an afterthought on the Pats' running back depth chart (he didn't have double-digit touches in any game until Week 6), it's pretty incredible that he wound up crossing the mark this season. 

Lewis' two first-half scores on Sunday also gave him nine and the season, as well as sole possession of the team lead, pushing him ahead of Gronkowski and Rex Burkhead, who both have eight. 

