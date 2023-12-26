The Washington Commanders fell to 4-11 on the season with a 30-28 loss to the Jets and are currently in position to pick No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Should Washington use that choice on a quarterback if given the opportunity?

After being taken in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Howell appeared in just one game -- a decisive win over Dallas -- as a rookie. It was enough for the franchise to give the North Carolina product an extended look while transitioning ownership groups.

The coaching staff had committed to Howell through the highs and the lows until Sunday. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett after posting a 1.7 passer rating, which was the lowest in any game this season by a substantial margin.

Howell has completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,624 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His 60 sacks are the most in a single season since Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times in 2018. The record (68 sacks) set by Texans quarterback David Carr in 2005 is in play with two games remaining.

There is a lot working against Howell's bid to return as Washington's starting quarterback in 2024.

First, first-round picks inherently get a longer leash because of the investment made in them by the organization. There is not a lot of pressure for the Commanders to keep riding with a former fifth-round pick. If they were to move on, it would cost them a couple hundred thousand dollars as opposed to millions.

Second, when there is a big change to organizational structure, such as an ownership change, the new regime will often essentially freeze their assets or dump capital. It is an opportunity to either start with a clean slate or to take some time and evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the business before determining corrective action. Training wheels are off in Year 2 of Josh Harris' ownership. If he parts ways with the head coach and/or general manager at season's end, then there will be no existing ties to Howell. A new head coach would likely want his quarterback of choice.

What options might the Commanders have at quarterback?

USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye are regarded as the top two quarterback prospects available. However, the issue is that Chicago and New England, the two teams ahead of Washington in the draft order, could conceivably take quarterbacks. If those two players are off the board, could LSU's Jayden Daniels come into play at No. 3 overall or in a potential trade-back scenario? Is it more feasible for the team to target Michigan's J.J. McCarthy or Washington's Michael Penix Jr. late Round 1 or early Round 2? Other teams may have the same thought process.

If none of those options are to their fancy, then acquiring a veteran quarterback via trade or free agency is the only way to address the position this offseason outside of the draft. Which veteran quarterbacks could be available?

If the Bears and/or New England take quarterbacks, then it likely means Justin Fields and Mac Jones are available. Does either represent a clear upgrade over Howell? No, but Fields at least offers a more diverse skill set. Jake Browning could be a coveted commodity with the way he has led Cincinnati in the wake of Joe Burrow's season-ending injury.

The free agent market could be robust but lacking in options that would excite a fan base. Kirk Cousins, Jameis Winston, Gardner Minshew, Tyrod Taylor and Brissett would be some of the names headlining the list.

Washington may not be alone in its search for a quarterback as needy teams like Las Vegas, Tampa Bay, Minnesota and potentially Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Seattle may be jockeying for those remaining available players.

The reality is that the grass is not always greener. It is easy to say Washington should or will move on from Howell in December but there are multiple teams that made quarterback changes a year ago that will likely be returning to the well over the next few months. Carolina was ultra aggressive in addressing its quarterback problem last year when it moved up from No. 9 overall to No. 1 overall for the right to select Alabama's Bryce Young. It may require a similar approach from Washington.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.