It appears that the Las Vegas Raiders have two serious options with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Two of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have the Raiders taking the second-ranked quarterback prospect, while our other four experts have Las Vegas using the pick to select the draft's top-ranked running back.

Clearly, there's a general consensus as far as what the Raiders are expected to do with the pick. But the NFL Draft often plays out differently than we expect, so it's important to see what other options Las Vegas may have at its disposal if its best-laid plans go awry.

A 4-13 outfit in 2024, it's not like the Raiders don't have other needs they could address with the pick. Specifically, the Raiders could use some help at receiver and on their defensive line. If the top-ranked players at both positions somehow fall to them, the Raiders will have an extremely difficult decision to make.

With the start of the draft just four weeks away, we've put together the following ranking of the Raiders' top five first-round draft prospects. This ranking was mostly based on Las Vegas' biggest positions of need relative to having success in 2025.

5. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Raiders could certainly use some help on the defensive line, which brings us to Mason Graham, the draft's top-ranked defensive line prospect. Graham enjoyed a decorated career at Michigan that included being named the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP following the Wolverines' win over Alabama on Jan. 1, 2024. He had a big tackle for loss in overtime that helped propel Michigan to victory.

Last year, Graham was a unanimous first-team All-American who once again played some of his best ball in Michigan's biggest games. He had seven tackles in Michigan's upset win over eventual national champion Ohio State.

Graham could end up being a stud, but his position is considered to be one of the deepest ones in the draft. For that reason, in addition to the Raiders having other pressing needs, Graham is the fifth-best option for the silver and black.

4. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

If the Raiders want to use the No. 6 overall pick on a receiver, it'll likely be Tetairoa McMillan, CBS Sports' top-ranked receiving prospect. McMillan led the Pac-12 in average yards per catch as a freshman in 2022 and paced the conference with 1,319 yards receiving in 2024.

McMillan is simply a nightmare mismatch for cornerbacks at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds. He used his physicality to his advantage in college, catching 26 touchdowns in three seasons and averaging 16.1 yards per catch. He apparently also has the speed to complement his size after he reportedly ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash during a private workout.

3. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

If the Giants and Patriots (who have the third and fourth picks, respectively) pass on him, it's hard to imagine the Raiders not drafting Travis Hunter, who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy after putting together one of the most incredible individual seasons in college football history.

Last year, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards 15 touchdowns while leading the Big 12 in receptions and touchdown catches. In addition to that, Hunter picked off four passes en route to winning the Chuck Bednarik Award, given annually to college football's top defensive player.

Hunter was so good at both positions in college that it's unclear which position will command his primary focus in the NFL. If drafted by the Raiders, Hunter would likely focus on receiver given their needs at that position. He'd be set up for success with former Pro Bowler Geno Smith serving as his first NFL quarterback.

Last year, Sanders proved to be an elite college quarterback, as he completed an absurd 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. Sanders was especially good in the red zone, a much-needed trait to succeed at the next level.

He did struggle at times at Colorado when facing tougher pass rushes, and it should be noted that he didn't play in a pro-style system in college. Sanders also didn't do much on the ground during his time with the Buffaloes.

One thing you can't question about Sanders is his toughness, a trait that'll undoubtedly endear himself to whichever NFL fan base he plays in front of. Sanders isn't afraid to take a lick, which will serve him well in some aspects but could hinder him if he doesn't throw the ball away more.

Given his skill set, Sanders appears to be a perfect mentee for Smith, one of the more accurate quarterbacks of this era. Smith can help Sanders when it comes to reading NFL defenses and having success while facing pressure.

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll knows what a powerful running game can do for a team. Carroll, after all, won a Super Bowl and nearly captured a second one in Seattle with Marshawn Lynch spearheading the Seahawks offense. Carroll may try to repeat history by drafting Jeanty, who in 2024 came less than 30 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders' NCAA single-season rushing record.

Simply put, the 5-foot-9, 216-pound Jeanty shredded defenses in college, especially during his final season at Boise State that saw him rush for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. His lowest rushing output last year was his 104-yard effort during the Broncos' loss to Penn State in the College Football Playoff.

Jeanty looks like a future star who could quickly expedite the Raiders' rebuild. He seems to have all the tools: agility, toughness, versatility, speed and durability. Jeanty should be the Raiders' pick at No. 6 and it's not really even close.