The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the clock. After losing Justin Fields via free agency, the Steelers are waiting to hear if Aaron Rodgers will join them for the 2025 season. There is no official deadline for Rodgers to make an announcement, but one would assume that the four-time league MVP will make his mind up before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, which ironically enough will be held in Green Bay, where Rodgers spent his first 18 NFL seasons.

If the Steelers sign Rodgers, he won't be the only quarterback Pittsburgh adds to the roster over the next month. It's a matter of when, not if, the Steelers select a quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft. It's very possible that Pittsburgh could take a quarterback with the 21st overall pick, although it could also use that pick to address several other positions, most notably interior defensive line, receiver, running back and cornerback. The Steelers' first-round pick has a greater level of importance this year since the team is currently without a second-round pick after giving it to Seattle in the DK Metcalf trade.

With the start of the draft just four weeks away, we've put together the following ranking of the Steelers' top five first-round draft prospects. This ranking was mostly based on Pittsburgh's biggest positions of need relative to having success in 2024. That's the primary reason why the quarterbacks we selected are not ranked higher.

It's clear that many in the media feel that Dart could be this year's version of Bo Nix, the third quarterback taken in last year's draft who as a rookie led the Broncos to their first playoff berth in nearly a decade. Two of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts currently have the Steelers selecting Nix.

Dart's college numbers are exceptional. During his three years at Ole Miss, Dart decreased his interceptions (a big plus for the Steelers, who prioritize that) while increasing his completion percentage, passing yards and touchdown passes. Last year, Dart led the SEC in completion percentage and passing yards. He led all FBS passers in passer rating and average yards gained per pass attempt.

Pittsburgh covets mobile quarterbacks, and Dart fits the bill there, too. He scored eight rushing touchdowns during the 2023 season and ran for 614 yards (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) in 2022. Dart's rushing stats fell off in 2024, but that appeared to be a result of his improved passing.

Dart is not considered to be NFL ready as far as coming in and being an immediate starter, which is just fine if he is selected by Pittsburgh. Among Dart's pre-draft criticisms are his tendency to lock in on one receiver, lacking a great deep ball, a sensitivity to pressure and having a track record of not being clutch late in games.

Ideally, Dart can spend his rookie season perfecting his craft while learning from an established veteran, or quite possibly Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer who by all accounts embraced mentoring Jordan Love during their time together in Green Bay.

Jaxson Dart NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comparison, landing spots, future outlook, more Dave Richard

One of our draft experts has Sanders falling to Pittsburgh with the 21st pick. If Sanders is indeed still available, it's hard to fathom the Steelers passing on him -- similarly to 2004, when they selected Ben Roethlisberger after he fell to Pittsburgh with the 11th overall pick.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin loves bloodlines, and it doesn't get much better than Sanders, whose dad is Deion Sanders, Colorado head coach and Hall of Fame cornerback. Last year, Shedeur Sanders proved to be an elite college quarterback, as he completed an absurd 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions.

Sanders was especially good in the red zone, a much-needed trait to succeed at the next level. He did struggle at times at Colorado when facing tougher pass rushes, and it should be noted that he didn't play in a pro-style system in college. Sanders also didn't do much on the ground during his time with the Buffaloes.

One thing you can't question about Sanders is his toughness, a trait that'll undoubtedly endear himself to whatever NFL fan base he plays in front of. Sanders isn't afraid to take a lick, which will serve him well in some aspects but could hinder him if he doesn't throw the ball away more.

Given his skillset, Sanders appears to be a perfect mentee for Rodgers, one of the most accurate quarterbacks of all-time. Rodgers can help Sanders when it comes to reading NFL defenses and having success while facing pressure.

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft 2025: Full scouting report, pro comparison, landing spots for Deion Sanders' son Dave Richard

Burden could end up being a steal for the Steelers if he makes it to them. He would give the Steelers depth and flexibility at the receiver position, as George Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Burden had a big 2023 season, but circumstances outside of his control led to a significant drop-off last year as far as stats are concerned. With quarterback Brady Cook dealing with injuries, Burden and the rest of the Tigers' offense struggled to match the success they had the prior season.

Despite last year's statistical dip, Burden is still CBS Sports' 13th ranked prospect and second-ranked receiver. He ran an impressive 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. In 2023, Burden had a dominant five-game stretch where we averaged 9.4 receptions and 139.4 receiving yards per outing. During that span, Burden caught 11 passes for 149 yards against LSU. He capped off the season with the game-clinching touchdown catch in Missouri's Cotton Bowl triumph over Ohio State, the program's first New Year's Six win ever.

With the free agent signing of six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, I chose Harmon for this spot over a cornerback since the Steelers still have a void on the defensive line. The Steelers desperately want to get better against the run after the Ravens trampled them for 299 yards on the ground in January's wild-card playoff game. Harmon would help Pittsburgh address that issue, as he is regarded as one of the best defensive linemen in this year's draft, especially against the run.

Harmon showed his growth as a pass rusher in 2024, his lone season at Oregon after spending his first three seasons at Michigan State. He had 5.0 sacks for the Ducks in addition to 11.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four passes defensed.

Hampton is the only logical option for the Steelers if they choose to draft Najee Harris' replacement in the first round. Considered the second-best running back prospect (behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty), Hampton led the ACC in rushing attempts and rushing yards in each of the past two seasons. Last year, Hampton ran for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns (averaging 5.9 yards per carry) in 12 games.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Hampton looks like a prototypical Steelers running back who could complement Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh's backfield. Along with being a physical back who's difficult to bring down, Hampton also has the speed (he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine) to turn a modest gain into a big play.