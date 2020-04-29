What the Chiefs didn't do in the 2020 NFL Draft, and one thing they definitely got right

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs came away with six additions to their roster, which remains one of the most talented in the league. Coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach teamed up to prioritize a playmaker with their first and highest selection, landing LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No. 32 overall. In doing so, they did exactly what they needed to do during draft weekend -- continue to surround MVP Patrick Mahomes with weapons.

Defensive holes were more glaring entering the draft, but at the back end of the first round in particular, the Chiefs couldn't have done much better than giving Reid and Mahomes a multi-purpose toy just months after a bold devotion to high-scoring offense handed Kansas City its first Lombardi Trophy in five decades. Edwards-Helaire may not be as complete a running back as, say, Georgia's D'Andre Swift, but his pass-catching prowess fits in perfectly on a Mahomes-led attack. Put simply, he's a guy whose impact should immediately help the Chiefs vie for another explosive run to the postseason.

Just because K.C. improved an already loaded offense, however, doesn't mean the Chiefs filled every need over the weekend. There are still a couple more items on their to-do list.

Consider this a plan for the rest of the offseason if the team intends to compete for another Super Bowl in 2020.

1. Add interior OL help

Mahomes is more than capable of eluding pressure up the middle and hitting targets on the run. But priority No. 1 in K.C. has to be keeping him healthy. The Chiefs can't expect No. 15 to return as quickly and smoothly as he did in 2019 if another injury arises, and they also can't expect anyone to step up and run the offense as magically as he does. So they'd be wise to figure something out up front, where Super Bowl starter Stefen Wisniewski is gone, 2021 free agent Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is busy in the medical field and only 2019 seventh-rounder Nick Allegretti stands between Mahomes and a weekly pass rush.

The team drafted TCU tackle Lucas Niang in the third round, but he's not even necessarily built for the outside, let alone an interior job. Duvernay-Tardif, meanwhile, should be fine and ready for the season, but this club simply can't go into 2020 with the current depth chart. Yes, their salary cap is tight, but Veach can get creative. Even if it means taking a one-year flyer on someone like Mike Person, who started for the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, it's worth it.

2. Solidify long-term CB depth

This is far easier said than done, but the Chiefs avoided a relatively deep crop of top-level cornerback prospects to instead address linebacker in Round 2, adding Mississippi State's Willie Gay Jr. That doesn't mean Gay won't pan out or bring some juice to the middle of Steve Spagnuolo's defense, but with barely, if any, long-term options on the outside, they could've used more than a swing on Louisiana Tech's L'Jarius Sneed in the fourth round. Sneed himself isn't a bad gamble, bringing lots of speed to a CB/S hybrid role that's allowed guys like Tyrann Mathieu to flourish in K.C., but the room as a whole lacks much proven depth behind Bashaud Breeland, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Again, it's hard to fault the Chiefs for addressing LB and OT before hitting on CB. You can only take care of so many things during the draft. But if the team truly wants a better secondary than in 2019, it could stand to explore alternatives at corner, where seventh-rounder Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes represents their only notable addition aside from Sneed. Considering their lack of cap space, someone like Logan Ryan or Eli Apple could be out of the question -- unless the Chiefs are serious about freeing up money with a trade of the franchise-tagged Chris Jones.

3. Get another pass rusher

Just as, if not more, important as shoring up long-term CB depth is ensuring someone other than Frank Clark can consistently, or even situationally, get after the passer. Spagnuolo's units, like many others, have long thrived when the rush is steady. Fifth-round defensive end Mike Danna may help in that regard, but if he's the only answer for a unit that's lost Dee Ford and Justin Houston in recent years, well, the Chiefs are pretty much just banking on Mahomes and the offense winning them most games again.

As with every issue here, it's hard to blame K.C. for avoiding a mega splash at this position considering their cap room, or lack thereof. But they've backed themselves into a bit of a corner when it comes to the D-line: Either they need to find a way to get Chris Jones locked up, or they need to turn him into some relatively immediate help up front, whether by accumulating picks and then flipping them for another edge presence to help Clark, or by freeing up cash to invest in one of the remaining veteran pass rushers.