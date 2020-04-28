What the Seahawks didn't do in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the one thing they got exactly right

The name of the game for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft was to work it as best they could to address the positional issues they couldn't entirely repair in free agency, but it's unclear they were able to achieve their mission. Admittedly, the team's most pressing needs weren't many, but they were there nonetheless, and some wondered if usually deal-happy general manager John Schneider would employ his annual tactic of trading down to acquire more picks. The Seahawks entered the draft with seven of them, but left with only one more than they arrived with, as Schneider decided to stay put in the first round and select linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the 27th overall pick before making moves in the subsequent rounds.

Those moves helped them land edge-rushing talent Darrell Taylor and guard Damien Lewis, the latter being a more-than-impressive LSU product who helped propel Joe Burrow to the first-overall pick and nudged the Seahawks into dismissing D.J. Fluker (and, indirectly, Justin Britt). Lewis joins an offensive line group stacked with bodies but, along with free agency grabs, should be key in helping them finally shore up the situation in front of Russell Wilson.

The one thing they absolutely nailed was fixing the tight end unit. Let's be honest with ourselves here and confess the Seahawks have no clue what Greg Olsen can be in 2020, but are instead banking on the hope he can remain healthy and a contributing stopgap measure as they figure out the tight end situation for both now and later. Olsen has landed on injured reserve more than once in recent seasons, and hasn't played a full 16-game slate since 2016, and the 35-year-old isn't getting any younger. Kudos to Schneider and Pete Carroll for recognizing a need and addressing it in free agency, but an even bigger ovation is in order for not pretending it somehow drastically lessened their need going into the draft.

Grabbing Colby Parkinson (Stanford) with the 133rd overall pick is great value, and doubling down by adding Stephen Sullivan (LSU) is evidence they're trying to do things the right way. Parkinson is a second-team All-Pac-12 talent and they traded into the seventh round to procure Sullivan, giving up a 2021 sixth-rounder to the Miami Dolphins to do so. His numbers from the collegiate level won't floor you, but his upside is tremendous.



If he and Parkinson pan out, consider the Seahawks just fine at tight end.

It was a solid draft haul for the Seahawks, but imperfect, as they now walk back into free agency to patch some lingering holes.

Was the pass rush addressed enough?

With the jury out on if they'll bring back Jadeveon Clowney, the club needed desperately to address their pass rush, or lack thereof, because they weren't exactly punishing teams in 2019 even with Clowney on the roster. The decision to select Taylor in the second round was met with lukewarm grades around the league, having passed on a more decorated Yetur Gross-Matos to add Brooks to the linebacker room. They'd circle back and also add Alton Robinson with the 148th overall pick, and the good news is that could eventually turn out to be a steal, but Robinson took a huge step back from 10 sacks in 2018 to only four in 2019, and his last season closely mirrored the five from his first year at Syracuse.

It's a high ceiling on Robinson, but he still needs development, so it's unclear if the tandem of him and Taylor truly elevates the Seahawks pass rush in the manner in which they need. They're still keeping the door open for Clowney and they know it's because they still need his help.

The WR3 option still needs to be identified

Bravo to the Seahawks for using one of their first three picks (along with some maneuvering) to help the offensive line and to at least address their EDGE need, along with pulling in Miami's DeeJay Dallas to help spell Chris Carson going forward. The problem with any draft is you simply can't fix everything in three days -- well, unless you have 15 picks to do it. That being the case, with more pressing needs to manage the Seahawks understandably waved off adding another wide receiver early, instead waiting until the sixth round to grab Florida's Freddie Swain. It works in their favor that the receiver prospect pool was as deep as it's ever been in the history of the draft, and they were looking for a third option, whereas several other teams were trying to identify a No. 1 or No. 2 target.

The question now becomes whether can Swain be the viable option behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. His production with the Gators suggests he can, having racked up 517 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, but the yardage in his previous three seasons leaves you wondering if he can replicate his production as a WR3 at the NFL level. That said, there are worst things for an NFL team to have to figure out than who's the third-best wideout, but it remains an issue, nonetheless.