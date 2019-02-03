What time does Super Bowl 2019 start? Kickoff time, TV channel, predictions free live stream for Patriots vs. Rams

The 53rd Super Bowl is finally here. It's about to kick off in a matter of hours, and it's the last meaningful game until September. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will battle in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2002, when the Patriots pulled off an upset and it launched a dynasty.

We're here to answer all the questions you may have about Super Bowl LIII as we prepare for the big game -- who's involved, where it is, when it starts and so on. Be sure to take a step back amidst the partying and glitz and glamour and enjoy your last chance to watch NFL action for months (and also get ready for the AAF!). Just keep it locked here at CBSSports.com for the latest.

From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.

When is Super Bowl LIII?

Super Bowl LIII will take place today, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Mark those calendars!

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who is in Super Bowl LIII?

That would be the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

If you've ever watched a Super Bowl before, there's a good chance you've heard of the Patriots. Under quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, they've represented the AFC in eight different championships since 2001, the same year they beat the Rams for their first of five Lombardi Trophies together. They've also been in the last two Super Bowls, overcoming a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 and then falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017's 41-33 shootout.

The Rams, meanwhile, won it all back in 1999 but have not taken a title since. This year, they've largely coasted through the NFC under the guidance of wunderkind coach Sean McVay, who's turned quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley into MVP candidates and helped L.A. resurrect a long-mediocre franchise.

Who will win?

We don't know! But popular opinion has the Patriots as having the best shot. You can check out our CBSSports.com picks right here or head to the link below to see SportsLine's computer simulation.

Who wins Patriots vs. Rams? And which side of the spread has all the value, making it a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons!

How do I watch the game?



Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed live right here. Keep checking here for updates or additional information on the stream, which will be offered through both CBSSports.com and CBS All Access.

How do I get CBS All Access?

Signing up is really easy. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and just input the proper information.

More questions about CBS All Access?

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which other NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., just click here.

Who's singing the national anthem?

Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight is set to belt out the national anthem before the game. Read more about Knight's selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger." They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.