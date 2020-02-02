What time is 2020 Super Bowl Sunday? 49ers vs. Chiefs TV channel, kickoff time, how you can stream, more
With Super Bowl LIV almost here, we've got all the important details for you
It's Super Bowl Sunday and we are finally underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Super Bowl LIV pits two of the best teams in the league against each other in what projects to be a tight game, so it's anyone's guess who will come out on top. As we get set to enter this matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, it's important to look a bit deeper at the overall scope of the matchup for more perspective on why this game has so much significance in NFL history and lore. For starters, if the 49ers come away victorious, not only would they join the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots as the only franchises with six Lombardi Trophies, but Kyle Shanahan would join his father as a Super Bowl champion head coach, the first father-son duo to accomplish that feat. And if the Chiefs win, Patrick Mahomes would become the first player to win a Super Bowl and a league MVP before his 25th birthday.
The 54th Super Bowl has a lot of historical significance; it's even the final game of the NFL's 100th season. San Francisco hasn't won a Super Bowl in 25 years, while you can double that number for the Chiefs. We'll have what could be the best defense over the course of the entire season going against the NFL's hottest offense. But is it really a battle between new school (the Chiefs, pass first) and old school (the Niners, run first)? The truth is, it's really a battle between two great teams that are dominant on one side of the ball and very close to it on the other side. Now, there's one more question: Who wants it more?
We're here to answer all the questions you may have about Super Bowl LIV -- where it is, when it starts, who's involved and so on. Just keep it locked here at CBSSports.com for the latest.
When is Super Bowl LIV?
Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
What time does the game start?
Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Who is in Super Bowl LIV?
That two teams playing in the Super Bowl are the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. When it comes to the NFL's biggest game, one team is a familiar face in the Super Bowl and the other one hasn't been to the game in five decades.
The familiar face is the 49ers, who will be playing in the Super Bowl for the seventh time in franchise history. In their six previous games, San Francisco has gone 5-1. If the 49ers were to beat the Chiefs, they would tie the Steelers and Patriots for most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The fact that the game is being played in Miami could mean good things for the 49ers, who are 2-0 when playing the Super Bowl in South Florida. Before this year, the 49ers won Super Bowl XXIII and Super Bowl XXIX in Miami.
As for the Chiefs, they're returning for to the Super Bowl for the third time, but there's a good chance that half their fan base wasn't even alive for their most recent appearance, and that's because it took place 50 years ago. Back in January 1970, the Chiefs knocked off the Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV. The Chiefs also made it to Super Bowl I, where they got stomped by the Packers 35-10.
How do I watch the game?
Super Bowl LIV will be televised by Fox and you can stream it on fuboTV by clicking here.
Who's singing the national anthem?
The NFL will be turning to Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato for the national anthem. Read more about Lovato's selection here.
Who will perform at halftime?
For the first time in league history, the NFL has tabbed two Latinas to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami, as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be serving as co-headliners. J.Lo's career as an actress and singer has spanned more than two decades, and during that time, she's produced hits like "I'm Real," "All I Have" and "Jenny from the Block." As for Shakira, the singing star from Colombia is best known for her hits "Hips don't lie" and "Whenever, wherever." You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
