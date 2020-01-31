What time is Super Bowl 2020? Chiefs vs. 49ers kickoff time, date, TV channel, how to stream, and more

The big game this year will feature arguably the NFL's best offense (Kansas City Chiefs) against arguably the NFL's best defense (the San Francisco 49ers). As expected, the elite offense is the betting favorite. We really can't wait for Kansas City's high-powered offense to match up against San Francisco's elite defense, but don't sleep on the other matchup, featuring Jimmy Garoppolo, even with Patrick Mahomes getting almost all of the buzz. With weapons at his disposal like George Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel, Garoppolo could soon make it clear that the only reason he hasn't put up big numbers in the postseason before this is because he hasn't had to.

The game also has major historical significance. San Francisco hasn't been to the Super Bowl in 25 years, while you can double that number for the Chiefs. We'll have the league's hottest offense going against what could be the best defense over the course of the entire season. But is it really a battle between new school (the Chiefs, pass first) and old school (the Niners, run first)? The truth is, it's really a battle between two great teams that are dominant on one side of the ball and very close to it on the other side. Now, there's one more question: Who wants it more?

As we prepare for the Big Game, we're here to answer all the questions you may have about Super Bowl LIV -- where it is, when it starts, who's involved and so on. Just keep it locked here at CBSSports.com for the latest.

When is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

What time does the game start?

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who is in Super Bowl LIV?

That two teams playing in the Super Bowl are the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. When it comes to the NFL's biggest game, one team is a familiar face in the Super Bowl and the other one hasn't been to the game in five decades.

The familiar face is the 49ers, who will be playing in the Super Bowl for the seventh time in franchise history. In their six previous games, San Francisco has gone 5-1. If the 49ers were to beat the Chiefs, they would tie the Steelers and Patriots for most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The fact that the game is being played in Miami could mean good things for the 49ers, who are 2-0 when playing the Super Bowl in South Florida. Before this year, the 49ers won Super Bowl XXIII and Super Bowl XXIX in Miami.

As for the Chiefs, they're returning for to the Super Bowl for the third time, but there's a good chance that half their fan base wasn't even alive for their most recent appearance, and that's because it took place 50 years ago. Back in January 1970, the Chiefs knocked off the Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV. The Chiefs also made it to Super Bowl I, where they got stomped by the Packers 35-10.

How do I watch the game?



Super Bowl LIV will be televised by Fox and you can stream it on fuboTV by clicking here.

Who's singing the national anthem?

The NFL will be turning to Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato for the national anthem. Read more about Lovato's selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

For the first time in league history, the NFL has tabbed two Latinas to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami, as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be serving as co-headliners. J.Lo's career as an actress and singer has spanned more than two decades, and during that time, she's produced hits like "I'm Real," "All I Have" and "Jenny from the Block." As for Shakira, the singing star from Colombia is best known for her hits "Hips don't lie" and "Whenever, wherever." You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.