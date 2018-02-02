What time is the 2018 Super Bowl kickoff: When Eagles-Patriots starts, TV channel

On Sunday, one team will be looking for its sixth Super Bowl title (and third in four years). That's the team many consider the greatest NFL dynasty ever: the New England Patriots.

The other will hope that the third time's a charm in their quest to win the franchise's first Super Bowl: the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles have three titles to their name, all happened prior to the Super Bowl era, so it's been a long wait.

While the festivities will be going on all day, from the early-morning preview shows to Pink singing the national anthem, the kickoff for Super Bowl LII is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Here's what else you need to know to watch the game.

How do I watch Super Bowl LII?

Date: Feb. 4, 2018

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: NBC (check local channels)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)

How many Super Bowls have these teams won?

For the Patriots, five (and probably counting). For the Eagles, none (though they have three championships to their credit from the pre-Super Bowl days). You can check out the results of every Super Bowl ever right here.

What should we expect?

Considering the Patriots are in the Super Bowl, expect an unforgettable game that comes down to the wire. Will Brinson looks inside the Patriots' absurd run of exciting Super Bowls.

How much are tickets?



It'll take more than $3,000 to sit in the "cheap seats." Here's more info on ticket prices for Super Bowl LII.

What else is there to do in Minnesota if I go?

Reid Forgrave welcomes you into his home state, as chilly as it is.

Who's playing halftime?

Justin Timberlake will be making his third appearance in the Super Bowl halftime show, this time as the headliner. He took questions Thursday about what he has planned.

Who's singing the national anthem?

It'll be a Philadelphia native kicking things off before the Eagles kick things off, as Pink will deliver the national anthem prior to the start of the game.

Do I have to wait until Sunday to watch the commercials?

Absolutely not! If you want to get the drop on your friends and family, you can take a sneak peek at what's in store for TV watchers on Sunday, courtesy of Pete Blackburn.

Is Tom Brady the best quarterback ever?

He's certainly the odds-on favorite for the honor. But is he better at football than Michael Jordan was at basketball? Pete Prisco asked several players that question while also making his case for who he would pick. Either way, Brady has a chance to do something no one has ever done in 51 previous Super Bowls on Sunday.

What else do I need to know to be ready for Sunday?

Jared Dubin shares his cheat sheet so you're ready to roll by the time the coin is tossed.

Didn't I hear something about an asteroid passing by Earth during the game?

Don't worry about that.