What to expect from Oakland Raiders next season with Antonio Brown added to Jon Gruden's roster

The Steelers' soap opera drama with Antonio Brown came to an end on Saturday night, when they traded him to the Raiders for a third and fifth-round pick. Brown immediately bolstered the Raiders' receiving corps and left a parting gift of $21 million in dead money to the Steelers, before getting a new contract with over $30 million guaranteed with the Raiders.

Now comes the next part of the Brown saga: Playing football again. Brown will be on a roster with Derek Carr under center. He becomes the No. 1 receiver immediately -- though that would be the case with most teams in the league -- and the Raiders are now hoping to contend for the AFC West after going 4-12 last year.

It won't be easy, as the Chargers and Chiefs are still the teams to beat. However, a player like Brown can make a huge impact.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Pete Prisco talk ramifications of the Brown trade. They talk about what it does for the Raiders and their chances this season, while also touching on how this could affect future trade requests. Finally, they address the Steelers' ugly breakup of the Killer B's, and how Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin hold some accountability for missing the Steelers' window.

