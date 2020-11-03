Because of its uniqueness, Tua Tagovailoa's NFL debut won't soon be forgotten. His Dolphins convincingly beat a good Rams team 28-17 despite being outgained by 326 yards, and Tagovailoa went 12-of-23 for a minuscule 93 yards (4.04 yards per pass attempt) with one touchdown.

And, it came with a quintessential "welcome to the NFL" moment on his very first drop back. When drifting in the pocket, Tagovailoa appeared to not see a man hard to miss, 6-foot-5, 305-pound Michael Brockers, who delivered a monstrous hit right after Aaron Donald knocked the ball loose and the Rams recovered.

It wouldn't be crazy -- in fact it'd be perfectly logical -- to ask, how the heck did the Dolphins win that game? A 78-yard fumble return touchdown along with an 88-yard punt return score from lightning bug Jakeem Grant undoubtedly helped. Miami's defense forced four turnovers too.

But let's move past the peculiarity of the Dolphins' fourth win of the season for a second. What matters more than anything else -- how did Tagovailoa play? Even if Brian Flores' defense is a solid unit, Miami's long-term viability mainly hinges on Tagovailoa's left arm.

So let's get crazy and examine all 26 of Tagovailoa's drop backs in his NFL debut. Actually, for your convenience, I already did that. Below you'll find my observations. And, of course, none of this is meant to form a concrete opinion on Tagovailoa either way because that would be, well, preposterous. This analysis is taking a forward-looking approach to what Tagovailoa immediately demonstrated he can do well and what needs to improve (even if it's gradual) for the Dolphins to improve as a franchise.

Let's start with the bad, because Tagovailoa barely scraped together 4.0 yards per attempt in his debut.

Here's the aforementioned first NFL drop back. It wasn't pretty. But it was much more than just a tremendous play -- and devastating hit -- by Donald and Brockers. Tagovailoa actually had a rather customary 10-yard completion on his first read but decided not to let it rip.

But I'm not going to figuratively destroy Tagovailoa like Brockers did literally here. I'll chalk up the missed opportunity to jitters and the rookie quarterback not yet being acclimated to the speed of the NFL.

The next "bad" play shows the more aggressive Tagovailoa we witnessed often at Alabama. It was just a predetermined, ultimately poor decision and an inaccurate toss based on the leverage of the cornerback.

What's good -- the positive element of this play was cerebral. And seeing that it happened early in his first NFL start suggests it's natural for Tagovailoa to move defenders with his eyes inside the pocket.

The Dolphins have a respectable wide receiver group, it's just not a collection of speedsters who are going to glide past cornerbacks on every shot play.

It wasn't all bad for Tagovailoa -- although two errant screens need to be removed from his repertoire and likely will be. He continued to display advanced quarterback skills and settled in on a few plays in the second half.

This toss was a similar concept designed to create a big gain down the field. This time, Tagovailoa had a receiver even with his defender, and he dropped the football in the bucket.

That's exactly the pinpoint ball placement Tagovailoa showed frequently during his time at Alabama, and the manipulation of the safety before the throw was not typical for a first-time starter in the NFL.

The last play I'll highlight has the same theme, but this time it appears as though Tagovailoa was actually moving through a full-field read compared to simply starting with his eyes away from where he ultimately wanted to throw the ball to bait a defender.

The throw could've been made a tick earlier and had more velocity. But there's no reason to apologize for a completed pass thrown on target in the NFL.

Overall, Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey did a marvelous job protecting Tagovailoa with a safe game plan in his NFL premier with screens and plenty of rolling pockets off play action. Despite facing the Rams menacing front, the rookie passer was only pressured on five of 26 drop backs (19.2%), and Tagovailoa was 1-for-4 for eight yards in those situations.

He just wasn't that much better from clean pockets, going 11-for-18 for 85 yards and his touchdown on a slant to DeVante Parker.

Tagovailoa is aware of what he needs to do. And what usually happens for "mature" young quarterbacks -- the game eventually slows down, which allows them to process coverages quicker to make better decisions with the football. Taking what the defense gives him and picking his spots to move defenders with his eyes will be key for Tagovailoa as he tries to develop over the next two months in his rookie year in Miami.

