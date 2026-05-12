The first few months of an NFL rookie's career are a whirlwind as they progress from the draft to the regular season, and the 2026 class just completed one of the biggest steps along the way. Rookie minicamps were held over the last two weekends and offered first-year players an opportunity to work with their new coaches and teammates on the practice field for the first time.

Newcomers for every team but one participated in the two- to three-day minicamps. The Detroit Lions canceled their minicamp and were the only team to use their time differently. First impressions of their rookies, including No. 17 pick Blake Miller, will have to wait until OTAs start on May 27.

Reports from throughout the league, plus comments from coaches and players, offered insight into how this year's draftees will settle in with their respective squads. From position changes to role projections, and from measurements to football IQ, there are plenty of new data points to digest.

Here's what we learned, with assistance from CBS Sports Research's Kyle Ngo, about every team's first-year players in their practice debuts

Arizona Cardinals | May 8-10

Carson Beck's demeanor stood out to Mike LaFleur, who called him "a 24-year-old adult."

LaFleur also placed value in the fact that Beck gained ample experience with NFL philosophies during his runs at Georgia and Miami. Still, he is an older rookie with an elbow injury history, so even if his transition to the NFL is speedy, the Cardinals might still be in the market for a first-round quarterback in next year's draft.

LaFleur simply described Jeremiyah Love as "good."

While that is not a particularly rave review for a running back whom the Cardinals invested heavily in as the No. 3 overall pick, his star potential remains as high as anyone in the draft class.

Atlanta Falcons | May 8-10

Several rookies, led by Zachariah Branch, roomed in the dorms behind the team's practice facility and staged their own walkthrough on May 7 to prepare for minicamp.

Jayden George, the son of former Falcons signal-caller Jeff George, tried out at quarterback and battled with undrafted free agent Jack Strand.

Avieon Terrell sat out of practices due to injuries that Kevin Stefanski said were "normal stuff."

Terrell dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the pre-draft process and aggravated the issue during his first run at his private pro day on March 30. He was long projected as a first-round pick, but the hamstring concerns might have factored into him remaining on the board when Atlanta went on the clock at pick No. 48.

Baltimore Ravens | May 1-2

Vega Ioane took reps primarily at right guard.

Widely considered the best guard in the draft, Ioane fills a significant need on the interior offensive line for the Ravens. The question is where he will settle in. Ioane was primarily a left guard at Penn State but has experience on the right side of the line and at center. Baltimore has a spot to fill at center after Tyler Linderbaum left in free agency, but guard is the more natural fit for their No. 14 pick.

Buffalo Bills | May 8-9

Skyler Bell dropped a few passes, leading Joe Brady to pull him aside.

"He was just telling me just to be myself and stop overthinking," the fourth-round receiver said. "I was just in my head a little bit and getting jitters and things like that. And he was just telling me just be yourself and once you're here, you're here for a reason."

Bell was a consensus All-American last season at UConn and was responsible for four drops on 141 targets, per PFF, so he is typically sure-handed.

Carolina Panthers | May 8-9

Chris Brazzell, a lifelong Panthers fan, impressed his coaches and teammates.

Monroe Freeling entered minicamp around 325 pounds after playing last year at Georgia around 310-315.

While he started just one full season in college, Freeling showed enough potential as a junior to warrant a first-round selection. He remains a developmental prospect, and it is a good sign that he is already up to 15 pounds ahead of his rookie season. Dave Canales said the Georgia product is "still growing into whatever his frame is."

Chicago Bears | May 8-9

Scotty Miller will reportedly sign with the Bears after attending on a tryout basis.

Chicago will become Miller's fourth team in five years. The 28-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Steelers and accumulated just 14 catches in that span, so he merely represents veteran depth in what is a young and high-upside receiving unit. Miller's career highlight came in 2020 when he won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

Cincinnati Bengals | May 8-9

Ceyair Wright reported to minicamp after acting in a TV pilot, playing a football player in "Southern Bastards." Wright was also in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" as LeBron James' older son.

The Bengals signed Wright to an undrafted free agent deal on the heels of his five-year college career, which included stops at USC and Nebraska. In addition to his acting skills. The defensive back tallied three interceptions and 16 pass breakups in college.

Cleveland Browns | May 8-10

KC Concepcion was a full participant, less than two months removed from a knee scope.

Todd Monken said Concepcion's knee is "great" after what was described as a "routine and preventative" arthroscopic surgery ahead of the draft. His receiving traits set him up to become a go-to target for a Browns quarterback group that desperately needs consistent weapons.

Dallas Cowboys | May 1-3

Brian Schottenheimer has a more rigorous program this year and put rookies through conditioning work, which resulted in many of them vomiting during practice.

Schottenheimer said that "none of these guys are in great shape right now," which is to be expected given they are in the dog days of the offseason and have yet to practice at the NFL level. The top picks will be expected to acclimate in short order and be ready to contribute in Week 1, considering the Cowboys' desperate need to improve on defense. Caleb Downs (No. 11) and Malachi Lawrence (No. 23) figure to be Day 1 starters if they get up to speed by September.

Denver Broncos | May 8-10

Sean Payton said there is a "good chance" Bo Nix will be back on the field for the team's minicamp in mid-June and will be a full participant in training camp in late July.

Nix fractured his right ankle in the AFC divisional round, underwent surgery in January and had a follow-up procedure just ahead of the draft. While he and Payton have not always seen eye to eye on his health, the Broncos coach suggested the quarterback is on track to enter the season at full strength.

Payton specifically complimented Jonah Coleman and Caleb Lohner.

Coleman was in "good shape" upon arrival in Denver, his coach said. That bodes well for his potential to step right into the running back rotation along with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. Meanwhile, Lohner made an impression early in what is his first full offseason after he joined the squad as a seventh-rounder (and with only one year of football experience) last spring.

Green Bay Packers | May 1-2

Chase Claypool and Isaiah Jacobs participated in tryouts.

It has been three years since Claypool last played in an NFL game, but he is attempting a comeback and took a step towards a return with his participation in minicamp. The 27-year-old receiver remains unsigned. Jacobs also remains in search of a deal, and the former UAB running back tried out with the team for which his brother, Josh Jacobs, plays.

Kyle McCord was in attendance after signing a reserve/futures deal in January.

There is an open spot on the depth chart behind Jordan Love after Malik Willis earned himself a payday in free agency. McCord is in the mix for the backup quarterback job after spending last season on the Eagles' practice squad but projects as the third option with Tyrod Taylor also in the building.

Houston Texans | May 7-9

Kayden McDonald set some lofty goals for his rookie season.

"Win a Super Bowl, Rookie of the Year, All-Pro first year," McDonald said. "These are realistic for me. I wrote these down and I'm blessed to be here and I've got a chance."

If he even flirts with reaching those aspirations, it will be a nightmare for opposing offenses. It is already an incredibly daunting task to pass against the Texans with the presence of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter on the edges, and now McDonald brings immediate run-stopping ability in between them.

Indianapolis Colts | May 8-9

West Weeks stood out to assistant general manager Ed Dodds in his search for a roster spot.

Making an impact on special teams is a tried and true method for undrafted free agents to carve out room on the roster, and Weeks, a linebacker from LSU, looks ready to follow that blueprint.

"I know for a fact he's gonna make an impact on special teams because he's big and fast and he's done that before and he's looked good out here," Dodds said. "I mean, he's moving even better out here than he did on LSU tape."

Jacksonville Jaguars | May 8-10

Joey Aguilar drew praise for his performance and rapid learning.

Aguilar, an undrafted quarterback who signed with the Jaguars after his appeal for another year of college eligibility was denied, did "a nice job of learning a lot of information in a short period of time," according to Liam Coen. That intangible talent is crucial for quarterbacks fighting for roster spots as rookies.

Kansas City Chiefs | May 1-3

The Chiefs signed three players after minicamp, including wide receiver Xavier Loyd, a Missouri product from Blue Springs, Mo., about 12 miles from Arrowhead Stadium.

Andy Reid said fifth-round running back Emmett Johnson has "a little bit" of LeSean McCoy to his game.

That is a lofty comparison for Johnson but one that Reid backed up by highlighting his comprehensive skill set: lateral agility, pass protection, receiving ability and football IQ. It also means something that the parallel comes from Reid himself, considering he saw McCoy up close in both Philadelphia and Kansas City. Johnson will factor into the rotation behind prized free agency addition Kenneth Walker III.

Las Vegas Raiders | May 1-3

Fernando Mendoza is adjusting to taking snaps under center after operating primarily out of the shotgun for the vast majority of his college career.

Mendoza took only five snaps from under center across his three years at California and Indiana. Still, considering Klint Kubiak's offense goes under center at one of the NFL's highest rates, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner needs to get used to it. That could be a small hurdle in his transition to the NFL, which makes the addition of Kirk Cousins to the roster all the more helpful.

Jermod McCoy participated despite injury concerns entering the draft process.

After slipping into the fourth round of the draft, McCoy opened his debut NFL offseason in limited fashion. He continues to work his way back from a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2025 season.

Los Angeles Chargers | May 8-10

Jake Slaughter began his transition to guard after playing center at Florida.

Positional flexibility explains why the Chargers used a second-round pick on a center after signing Tyler Biadasz to a three-year deal earlier this spring. Slaughter was among college football's most highly respected centers in the final years of his Florida career, but made it clear he would move to a new role if the team needed him to. There is no greater deficiency on the Los Angeles roster than that at guard, so Slaughter will slide over one spot to get onto the field right away.

Miami Dolphins | May 8-10

Chris Bell worked out on the side amid his recovery from a torn ACL.

Bell sustained the knee injury in the penultimate game of Louisville's 2025 season, which held him back from flying off the board as a potential first-rounder. If he makes himself available at the start of his debut NFL season, he could prove to be an immensely valuable third-round asset for a Dolphins team that stripped its roster down to the studs in a total refresh.

Minnesota Vikings | May 8-9

Caleb Banks spent time on the exercise bike and as an observer. Kevin O'Connell said training camp in late July is the target date for his return from foot surgery.

Even after he underwent a second surgery this spring on a broken foot that has caused problems since 2024, the Vikings used the No. 18 pick on Banks. That is a testament to his star potential, but it also raised more than a few eyebrows since many thought there was a strong chance he would slip out of the first round.

QB Cooper Rush was invited on a tryout basis and was one of two QBs in attendance, along with Aidan Bouman.

Rush is a longtime backup who spent seven years with the Cowboys across two stints and started a career-high 8 games in 2024. Bouman is a Minnesota native and the son of former Vikings quarterback Todd Bouman.

New England Patriots | May 8-10

Behren Morton was the only quarterback in attendance.

Caleb Lomu played exclusively at left tackle, though Will Campbell's presence likely means moving around for playing time.

The Patriots will want to see things through with Campbell at left tackle before they shift him to the interior or move on from him altogether and the right tackle job is firmly Morgan Moses'. They selected a first-round tackle for the second time in as many years for a reason, though. Lomu could contribute immediately at guard or spell Campbell if the latter's rookie struggles carry over into Year 2.

New Orleans Saints | May 8-9

Jordyn Tyson held out of Day 2 for a planned rest day as he continues to manage a hamstring issue.

The hamstring injury -- not to mention the knee and collarbone ailments that plagued him earlier in his college career -- generated some hypotheses that Tyson would slip to the back of the first round. Still, the Saints scooped him up at No. 8. They will be cautious with the elite prospect.

Kellen Moore did not reveal anything new about Alvin Kamara's status with the team.

After a nine-year run as a staple of the New Orleans offense, Kamara's future is suddenly murky. Travis Etienne arrived as the projected go-to ballcarrier, which leaves Kamara with a reduced role one year after his least productive season to date.

New York Giants | May 8-10

Coach John Harbaugh described Arvell Reese as a WILL linebacker who can play off the ball, near the edge, or over a guard on any given play.

Harbaugh said the first of the Giants' two top-10 picks did not get a single assignment wrong over the two-day minicamp.

Francis Mauigoa began a transition to guard after playing tackle for most of his career at Miami.

Mauigoa did practice some at guard during his time with the Hurricanes, so it is not as though he is entirely unfamiliar with the position. He is among the numerous tackles toward the top of this class that project to kick inside to find immediate playing time.

New York Jets | May 8-10

Aaron Glenn said the Jets will play a 3-4 base defense with No. 2 overall pick David Bailey at outside linebacker. He will also "absolutely" play together with edge rusher Will McDonald.

Cade Klubnik received a majority of the Jets' quarterback reps and looked to be empowered to make changes at the line of scrimmage.

Aaron Glenn said assistant coaches Frank Reich and Bill Musgrave are "putting things in buckets" so Klubnik isn't "swimming" too much with everything thrown at him. If he clicks, the Jets may be less inclined to use first-round capital on a quarterback next year, but the widespread assumption is that they will remain in the market for one of the elite talents in what should be a loaded class.

Philadelphia Eagles | May 1-2

Rookie punter Luke Akers, son of kicker David Akers, was in attendance for a tryout.

Veteran running backs Khalil Herbert and Elijah Mitchell were also tryout players.

The Eagles mostly added depth through the draft. The greatest potential for a rookie-year impact lies with wide receiver Makai Lemon, whose selection at No. 20 overall only added to the expectation that Philadelphia will trade A.J. Brown before the offseason is done.

Pittsburgh Steelers | May 8-10

Third-round QB Drew Allar was the only quarterback in attendance.

There were plenty of opportunities for Allar, and Mike McCarthy said he "did a hell of a job" handling the workload. Not only does that reflect well on his mental abilities, but it is also a positive sign for his recovery from the broken ankle that prematurely ended his final season at Penn State. Allar is a raw prospect but boasts exciting arm strength and will develop behind Mason Rudolph, whether or not Aaron Rodgers plays in 2026.

San Francisco 49ers | May 8-9

Former first-round pick Mykel Williams completed a workout on the side.

Now six months removed from ACL surgery, Williams is about to enter what he hopes is his first full year of action. The No. 11 pick in the 2025 draft missed the final eight games of his rookie year with a knee injury, and his absence was part of a devastating rash of injuries on a 49ers defense that lost nearly all of its edge-rushing ability.

Seattle Seahawks | May 1-2

Beau Stephens will train at both right and left guard moving forward, though he worked mostly at right guard at minicamp.

Jadarian Price caught a noticeable number of passes out of the backfield despite only having 15 catches in three years at Notre Dame.

Some of Price's modest college production can be attributed to playing behind No. 3 pick Jeremiyah Love. Still, it is an area in which he will need to become more productive if he is to settle in as Seattle's top running back. It will also differentiate him from Zach Charbonnet once the short-yardage weapon returns from his torn ACL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers | May 8-10

Todd Bowles lauded Rueben Bain Jr. for his maturity.

"He looked like he was in midseason form," Bowles said of the No. 15 pick. "He's got an old soul, so to speak. He understands his lineage. He understands the guys that came before him … He's a very smart player, not just a tough player. He understands what he's walking into and what he wants to be."

Tennessee Titans | May 1-2

Robert Saleh held the eight rookies out of most involvement and instead focused on conditioning drills. No. 4 pick Carnell Tate, however, did catch a few passes in warmups.

The first reads on Tennessee's newcomers will come in the weeks ahead, starting May 18, when the team begins OTAs.

Washington Commanders | May 8-9

Dan Quinn said "there's no limit" to what first-round LB Sonny Styles can do and that the Commanders plan to play him at multiple spots on defense.

That flexibility, in addition to the eye-catching numbers he posted at the combine, is part of what made Styles such a tantalizing prospect. He opened his Ohio State career as a safety but then moved closer to the line of scrimmage and settled in at linebacker. The position switch in college means he boasts above-average coverage skills for a linebacker. Still, with his elite size and athleticism, he also projects as a ferocious pass rusher and run defender.