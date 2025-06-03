PHILADELPHIA -- There are only a few more spring practices for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are set to head into summer break. But first, the final week of offseason training activities (OTAs) are on the docket, followed by mandatory minicamp next week.

These OTA practices are mostly 7-on-7s with some team periods mixed in. During the portions open to the media, reporters are able to gauge who stands where on the depth chart and what positions still need to be sorted out once the team reconvenes in late-July.

There was plenty to glean from Tuesday's practice, as Vic Fangio revealed a few things about the defense that should continue to come together during training camp. Here are five takeaways from the session.

1. Jalen Hurts is still an excellent deep-ball thrower

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 68.7 YDs 2903 TD 18 INT 5 YD/Att 8.04 View Profile

Hurts has been one of the league's best deep-ball throwers, one of his biggest strengths as a quarterback. From the Eagles bye week (Week 5) to the end of the regular season, Hurts went 8 of 15 (53.3%) on passes that traveled 25-plus air yards for three touchdowns and zero interceptions -- producing a 138.2 passer rating was second in the NFL. His 21 touchdown passes that traveled 25-plus air yards over the past three seasons also lead the league.

That deep ball was on display during Tuesday's workout. The Eagles typically don't use many vertical routes in open practices, but they tested Hurts on a go route to Dallas Goedert. Zack Baun was in coverage, blanketing Goedert, but Hurts dropped the pass right into the bucket where only Goedert could catch it.

After Goedert made the catch, Hurts raised his finger in the air. The throw was right on the money.

2. Cooper DeJean at safety?

The safety competition will be something to follow all summer, as Sydney Brown, second-round pick Andrew Mukuba, and Tristin McCollum will battle it out for a starting job opposite Reed Blankenship. But there could be another name in the mix: Cooper DeJean.

While DeJean didn't play safety during Tuesday's practice, Fangio said the Eagles will either slot DeJean at cornerback or safety in their base defense.

"I think he would play very well at safety," Fangio said. "I think it suits his skillset, things that he does well. I just think he would do very well in there."

The Eagles only played 160 snaps in base defense in 21 games, so DeJean won't be seen much at safety (the team prefers him at nickelback). The competition is still between Brown, Mukuba and McCollum -- with Brown getting the initial first-team reps Tuesday and Mukuba and Brown at safety when Blankenship received a rest.

3. Jihaad Campbell and Vic Fangio

Fangio spoke to reporters for the first time since the Super Bowl victory. In typical Fangio fashion, the Eagles defensive coordinator was honest when asked questions about his unit.

First-round pick Jihaad Campbell underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and wasn't expected to participate in individual or team drills this spring. Fangio said that Campbell won't be on the practice field until August and will start at inside linebacker, not edge rusher. During the open practice, Fangio was seen working with Campbell in an individual drill on the far side of the field as the rookie continues rehabbing.

4. Offense focuses on the tight ends

Dallas Goedert PHI • TE • #88 TAR 52 REC 42 REC YDs 496 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

There has been a heavy dose of tight ends Goedert, Harrison Bryant, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson through the two open practices. This isn't how Kevin Patullo's new offense is going to look, but the unit has been featuring the tight ends -- the majority of whom are present at the voluntary workouts -- over the wide receivers.

Perhaps this is to get a look at the position behind Goedert, as the other tight end spots on the depth chart are up for grabs. This is the deepest tight end room the Eagles have had in years, and getting all those players as many pass-catching reps as they can is paramount for evaluating the position.

Both of Hurts' deep ball throws on Tuesday (he only threw two) went to tight ends in Goedert and Calcaterra.

5. Opportunity for Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Fangio admitted linebacker Nakobe Dean won't be back "anytime soon" as he recovers from a torn patella tendon in his left knee.

Baun occupies one starting off-ball linebacker spot, but there's a void with Dean out. 2024 fifth-round pick Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will get the first look in minicamp and training camp until Dean returns. Trotter may not have the preferred speed, but he's very instinctual and one of the smartest players on the field.

Trotter has been getting the first-team reps during these practices. Fifth-round rookie Smael Mondon Jr. may earn a look, but this is Trotter's job to lose.