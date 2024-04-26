Just like that, the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. Thirty-two picks are in, and the first round is complete. As expected, Round 1 had no shortage of headlining decisions, namely six quarterbacks going in the first 12 picks, including one to a surprise NFC South contender. And there are still two days of action yet to come!

Before we pivot fully to Day 2, however, here are some of the biggest things we learned from Round 1:

The Falcons are risking controversy for QB results

If you thought spending $180 million on Kirk Cousins was enough for Atlanta, well, you thought wrong. All of us did. With the ink practically still drying on Cousins' latest free agent cash-in, the Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick not on an edge rusher or cornerback to help fuel a Cousins-led playoff run, but rather on Michael Penix Jr. -- a soon-to-be 24-year-old rookie quarterback. As a forward-thinking move, it smartly ensures Atlanta isn't putting all its eggs in a 35-year-old basket with a mending Achilles. But already Penix's stunning arrival has incited frustration from Cousins' camp, and we haven't even made it to spring practices. They're apparently determined to finally unearth the next big thing under center, even if means infusing instant drama into that room.

The Vikings really trust their infrastructure

Maybe the top three teams of Day 1 were dead-set on taking the quarterbacks they did, leaving Minnesota no wiggle room to sneak up for a total-package prospect like Drake Maye. But even then, the Vikings found themselves "settling" for the fifth quarterback off the board in Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, after Atlanta shockingly swiped Penix. In many ways, McCarthy is a seamless fit for Kevin O'Connell's play-action offense, and it's true he'll have elite skill talent at his disposal. But it's fair to wonder if this is exactly what general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had in mind when he finally allowed Cousins to walk, opening the door for a higher-upside quarterback pursuit. Fortunately, they're probably right to be confident about McCarthy's setup.

Jim Harbaugh is redefining the Chargers

One pick doesn't make or break or, in this case, define a team. But passing on a top wide receiver such as Rome Odunze in order to get Justin Herbert another young tackle in Joe Alt is a strong signal Los Angeles will prioritize more of a tougher, run-first approach under its new coach. Harbaugh essentially admitted as much while addressing the No. 5 overall pick of Alt, explaining his staff views offensive linemen as "weapons." It harkens back to Harbaugh's days running the San Francisco 49ers, when a vaunted front helped power a Super Bowl bid.

The Eagles and Lions are better for being patient

Both NFC contenders entered Thursday in need of secondary reinforcements. But neither club panicked regarding the availability of consensus top two cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell, staying in the 20s and ending up securing those very cover men. Always prone to move, especially in trades up, the Eagles stood pat at No. 22 and were happy to let Mitchell fall into their lap; he should have an immediate role in Vic Fangio's unit. Detroit, meanwhile, made a slight jump from No. 29 to No. 24 to stop Arnold's slide and get a new CB1.

Multiple teams were blatantly desperate for QB help

This was expected, and goes beyond the Penix and McCarthy moves. Remember, there's only been one other draft -- in 1983 -- when six different quarterbacks went in the first round. Does that mean the 2024 class was historically elite? Not necessarily. Jayden Daniels going No. 2 to the Washington Commanders registers as something of a boom-or-bust deal due to his electric athleticism but wiry build. The Denver Broncos' selection at No. 12 is even more jarring: Bo Nix may be a stylistic fit as an experienced short-area arm for Sean Payton, but he'll be under immediate pressure to perform in a so-so lineup, with no enticing alternatives on the roster.