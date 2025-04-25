The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday, and, boy, did we get treated to some drama. The Tennessee Titans added a new face of the franchise in Cam Ward up top, as expected, but after that, plenty of surprises ensued: The Jacksonville Jaguars made a blockbuster move to land Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall, the Cleveland Browns secured Mason Graham for their defensive front three picks later and the Carolina Panthers went wide receiver at No. 8 overall, picking Tetairoa McMillan to be the new No. 1 pass catcher for Bryce Young.

And that was just within the first 10 picks! And dozens and dozens of picks are still on the way, with six rounds remaining over the course of the next two days.

In the meantime, which clubs really moved the needle with their Day 1 choices? Which incoming rookies are set to have instant impacts around the NFL? More broadly, what did we learn from the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Here are some of our top takeaways from the first 32 picks in Green Bay:

The skepticism of Shedeur Sanders is real

This doesn't mean the NFL scouts are right about Sanders as a pro prospect; Deion Sanders' son may or may not be a future star under center. The fact that the polarizing Colorado quarterback actually fell all the way out of Round 1, despite proudly crowning himself the top signal-caller of the class, means teams do have some legitimate concerns about his upside. Especially when several of them still badly need quarterbacks of the future. Now, Sanders could come right off the board to start Day 2. But the chip is surely back on his shoulder, now that plenty of clubs have broadcast to the world he wasn't first-round-worthy, despite the glitzy name on his back.

The Giants overturned every QB rock, as promised

General manager Joe Schoen assured fans early this offseason that he would explore every avenue to reset the quarterback spot. On Thursday, a month after signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as veteran placeholders, he tripled down at the position, sending a trio of picks to the Houston Texans to move back into Round 1, where Big Blue secured a longer-term option in Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. Does it mean the G-Men have solved their issues? Not yet. But at least the room is full. And Dart, a stocky but mobile passer in the physical mold of Jalen Hurts, won't necessarily have to be rushed into the lineup with the vets in tow. There's promise here.

Packers fans are living the dream

Could you have scripted this any better? On the night Green Bay hosted the draft for the first time in NFL history, Packers faithful were treated to something they hadn't seen in more than a decade: a first-round wide receiver! Team president Mark Murphy played up the historic moment with the Wisconsin crowd, announcing Texas' Matthew Golden as the club's pick at No. 20 overall, not only giving Jordan Love a savvy new target to pair with Jayden Reed, but putting a long-awaited end to the fans' dreams of a Day 1 investment at the position. Golden should quickly become a go-to outlet for Love, touting his arrival as a moment of destiny.

Aaron Rodgers may be the Steelers' answer, after all

After months and months of pre-draft debate about his true draft value, Shedeur Sanders slipped past the top five, past the top 10, and all the way to Pittsburgh at No. 21 overall ... only for Mike Tomlin and Co. to say thanks, but no thanks, and address the defensive line with Derrick Harmon instead. It's an indictment of Sanders, considering Pittsburgh's dire need for someone -- anyone -- under center. Or is it an endorsement of Rodgers, who's still playing the waiting game as a free agent but could have a clearer path to an unchallenged starting gig? Time will tell, because it's still possible the Steelers will target another signal-caller (like Jalen Milroe?) later.

The Broncos defense just might be nasty

Countless mock drafts forecast Denver adding a weapon for young quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 20 overall pick, but Sean Payton and Co. couldn't resist snagging Texas' Jahdae Barron, arguably this year's top cover man outside of Travis Hunter, when the Longhorns standout fell into their lap. While Barron may be best suited for the nickel spot, he's primed for early NFL success in a secondary also featuring reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and former San Francisco 49ers ballhawk Talanoa Hufanga. With Dre Greenlaw also onboard as a tone-setter in the middle, maybe the Broncos' entire defense deserves more love going into 2025.

The Buccaneers are preparing for the future at WR

Many pegged Tampa Bay as a logical landing spot for one of the draft's top defenders. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, after all, could use added help at basically every level of that side of the ball. With Emeka Egbuka on the board at No. 19, however, the Bucs pivoted to swipe the Ohio State receiver before wideout-needy squads like the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers could even have the chance. Hailed as "ultra-instinctive" by former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah, Egbuka's arrival means the Bucs don't need to fret about their top receiver duo -- Mike Evans, 31, and Chris Godwin, 29 -- getting longer in the tooth. Baker Mayfield is smiling somewhere.

Teams are following the Eagles' playbook on 'D'

As in, make sure to invest in the trenches, and then do it again. Months after Philadelphia terrorized Patrick Mahomes to dominate Super Bowl LIX, multiple clubs followed up active free agency periods with additional front-seven swings: The Arizona Cardinals wisely halted the slide of Ole Miss' Walter Nolen, a potential Jalen Carter-esque enforcer, after paying ex-Eagle Josh Sweat in March; the Atlanta Falcons added not one but two edge rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce, and the Cincinnati Bengals welcomed Shemar Stewart, the explosive Texas A&M project, after re-signing B.J. Hill on the inside and still having Trey Hendrickson under contract.

The Bears' offense is ready to challenge in the North

This is partly a product of their moves preceding the draft, such as revamping the majority of the offensive line with proven veterans, including All-Pro Joe Thuney. Exiting Round 1 with Colston Loveland, arguably the most dynamic tight end of the class, just adds to the juice of Caleb Williams' improved supporting cast. Under the direction of new coach Ben Johnson, who helped coax historic production out of rookie tight end Sam LaPorta with the Detroit Lions, Loveland should have instant big-play opportunities working alongside guys like DJ Moore. And it's not crazy to suggest the Bears' reinforced lineup now has the tools to sniff the playoffs.

The Jaguars want to help Trevor Lawrence right now

How else do you read trading two future picks, including a 2026 first- and 2025 second-rounder, for arguably the top playmaker in this year's class? Travis Hunter's two-way potential may or may not prove sustainable in the NFL, but one thing seems for certain: He's coming to Jacksonville to help Lawrence, who now has two young weapons out wide after Brian Thomas Jr. joined the club as a first-rounder a year ago. Maybe that's as a No. 1 cover man to give Lawrence some much-needed defensive support. More likely it's as Lawrence's new No. 1 target under new coach Liam Coen. Hunter's ball skills alone could help propel Jacksonville right back into the playoff conversation.

The Browns are clawing back from their QB gaffes

More specifically, the 2022 Deshaun Watson trade, which team owner Jimmy Haslam personally -- and finally -- deemed a "big miss" this offseason. Remember, Cleveland traded three first-rounders to acquire Watson years ago, and it's doomed the team ever since. By passing on a potentially transcendent star in Travis Hunter to move down three spots in the first round, but collect two Day 2 picks in the process, it's clear the Browns are serious about a more thorough restocking of the cupboard. Mason Graham's addition as the No. 5 pick should fortify an already solid defensive front, but all eyes are now on the Browns' deeper well of draft capital into 2026.