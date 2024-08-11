NASHVILLE, TN. -- Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan told reporters this week that his starting offense would get a possesion or two on Saturday night during their first preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and what he was hoping for was a long touchdown drive. Well, he got one long touchdown drive, and a short touchdown drive as well.

Tennessee's new-look offense went 2-for-2 on Saturday night and flashed potential on the 14 plays it ran. While the Titans kept things relatively simple from a play-calling perspective, they couldn't hide the fact that a couple of their new additions are going to be pillars on offense.

On the Titans' first possession, Will Levis and co. got great starting field position at the 49ers' 15-yard line thanks to a 63-yard Kearis Jackson kick return, plus a 15-yard penalty. From there, Tennessee needed seven plays to find pay dirt with a 1-yard Levis sneak. The second-year signal-caller did take a scary shot at the 1-yard line while scrambling for the end zone, but popped back up and scored on the very next play.

Callahan got his long touchdown drive on the next possession, as Levis marched the offense 64 yards down the field on seven plays, and Tyjae Spears scored from four yards out. The drive was highlighted by a 22-yard pickup from Calvin Ridley on third-and-10 during which the former Jaguar showcased his ability after the catch.

Levis finished the night having completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards, and he rushed twice for a total of three yards and a touchdown. He didn't get to showcase his cannon with a shot down the field, but it was a solid outing.

RB workhorses

The Titans have two RB1s, so I'm not really sure what to tell you fantasy football people. Expect both Tony Pollard and Spears to receive plenty of touches in this offense. That was certainly the case Saturday night, as they were the only players, other than Levis, to touch the ball on the first nine plays of the game.

Pollard received six total touches for 46 yards, while Spears got four touches for four yards -- but also scored a rushing touchdown.

Both Pollard and Spears are dynamic pass-catching backs who can be utilized in different ways by Callahan. They also make life easier for a still-developing quarterback such as Levis, as we saw Saturday night.

Right side of OL doesn't stand out (which is good)

The Titans are holding position battles at both right guard and right tackle. With the sudden retirement of Saahdiq Charles last week, Dillon Radunz got the start at right guard, while Nicholas Petit-Frere started at tackle.

Levis remained clean and had time to throw when he did drop back, plus Pollard had a big run off the right side for a gain of 24 yards. These 14 plays aren't enough for Titans fans to feel they are past the offensive line issues that plagued the 2023 campaign, but Saturday night was a nice start.



