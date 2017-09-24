What We Learned: Jacksonville Beats Baltimore In London

The Jaguars put up 44 points on Sunday in the win over Baltimore in London.

I thought the Jacksonville Jaguars would beat the Baltimore Ravens, but I did not think the victory would be so lopsided. After all, the Ravens had 10 takeaways in two games, was the league's second-best scoring defense and the Jaguars were mistake prone in the loss to Tennessee.

Still, Doug Marrone's team shocked the world once again with a 44-7 win in London. Here are four things we learned on Sunday.

The Defense Is Really Good - Where have we heard this before? After the Jaguars beat Houston, I preached the same thing. After the Tennessee loss, I recoiled a bit and held my tongue. Jacksonville's defense could be special this season.

The numbers don't do this unit justice. The box score will read Jacksonville gave up 134 yards rushing, but the majority of those yards were in the second half when the score was out of reach. The front seven harassed quarterback Joe Flacco all day and the secondary - namely AJ Bouye and Jalen Ramsey - had an interception each. Flacco was sacked twice.

Jacksonville gave up a total of 184 yards. Also, this unit was only on the field for 25:57 seconds. Impressive all the way around.

Bortles Best Game - It is either the best he has played or close to it.

The Jaguars' quarterback was 20 of 31 for 244 yards and four touchdowns. It was impressive. It wasn't thought of a week ago. He threw four touchdowns, did not throw an interception, did not take a sack. The best part of the day was seeing him make sound decisions. When he could not find a receiver, Bortles got rid of the ball quickly and looked off his receivers when there was coverage.

I said before this game offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had to put his quarterback in a position to make the right plays and not force him into throwing situations early. All of that was accomplished. The Jaguars scored on its first possession for the third straight game.

Marcedes Lewis Still Has It - Before the game, Maurice Jones-Drew said Lewis was a key to victory. The former teammate with the Jaguars and at UCLA had not caught a pass this season. In fact, the tight ends on the team had only one catch all season.

Lewis more than made up for it on Sunday. Lewis was a key target across the middle, accounting for three scores and re-energizing the position.

His three scores tied Jimmy Smith and Allen Robinson for the all-time team record.

"I never got down," Lewis said of his lack of passing game involvement on Jacksonville.com. "It's just one of those things - if I wasn't a guy that wasn't an old-school tight end who loves blocking, then maybe [there would be frustration]. But because of my blocking, that keeps me interested. It keeps me in it."

New York, New York - The Jaguars come home with a 2-1 record and travel to New York to face the Jets this coming Sunday. The win marked the Jaguars' third consecutive victory in London and also marks the first time the Jaguars have a winning record through three games since 2007, when they were also 2-1.

Does this mean the franchise is turning the corner? We don't know that yet.

The Jets will have to game plan for Bortles as well as a running game that rushed for 166 yards in London. Leonard Fournette continues to move the pile while Corey Grant is the change of pace back this team needs. It will also be interesting to see if TJ Yeldon is active for this game, which would give Jacksonville another option on third down.

You can follow David M. Levin on Twitter @DM719907 and @Jaguars_Forever