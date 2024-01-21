Another round of postseason football is well underway, with the Ravens advancing to the AFC Championship and the Packers looking to upset the No. 1-seeded 49ers on Saturday. Before long, the final four teams will be squaring off for a place in Super Bowl LVIII, which will be broadcast on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

Here are some immediate takeaways from Saturday's games:

Ravens 34, Texans 10

Baltimore is truly a complete team

Most fans could've told you this before Saturday, but the rout of Houston was a pitch-perfect argument for their Super Bowl chances. Facing a 1-3 career playoff mark, Lamar Jackson looked precisely like an NFL MVP against DeMeco Ryans' defense, effortlessly gliding to 100 rushing yards while making all the right reads through the air. Mike Macdonald's Ravens "D" was hyperactive as usual, bottling up Houston's run game to overburden star rookie C.J. Stroud. And John Harbaugh shepherded the whole thing with championship-caliber flexibility, overseeing halftime adjustments to tighten the screws after a relatively slow start. There may be another hurdle to clear before a fight for the Lombardi, but it's clear this club is the total package.

It's time for the Texans to restock the trenches

C.J. Stroud proved long ago that he's the present and future face of the team, showcasing unusually polished pocket presence and downfield decision-making as a rookie quarterback. But too often against Baltimore's front he was forced to escape the pocket, extend plays and/or run gadget calls to offset regular pressure. The Ravens are elite in that regard, but if Houston intends to capitalize on Stroud's franchise ability and make an immediate playoff leap next time around, bolstering his front will be paramount. DeMeco Ryans' defense needs its own tweaks, too, but Stroud works best when he has time to unleash his arm inside the pocket, and that's a lot harder to do without reliable protection or ground support.

The AFC Championship is gonna be must-see TV

Not that the Texans wouldn't have made the conference title game intriguing, but now we're guaranteed a duel between Lamar Jackson and either Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, pitting two of the NFL's most explosive young QBs against each other. No matter who wins Sunday's tilt between Buffalo and Kansas City, the league will be celebrating.