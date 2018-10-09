What will Drew Brees' legacy be as the NFL's all-time leading passer?
Brees is among the best to ever sling it, but where does he wind up among the all-time greats?
Drew Brees broke the NFL's passing yards record in emphatic fashion on Monday night, with rookie Tre'Quan Smith having a bit of a coming-out party of his own with a 62-yard touchdown catch to break the record. It was very on-brand for Brees, who has taken receiver after receiver and made him great in New Orleans.
Brees finished the night with 72,103 career passing yards, and his three touchdowns brought him to within one of 500. Brees is yet to throw an interception this season, and his 89.3 completion percentage on Monday was a career-best. All of this to say, at 39 Brees is as much of a stat monster as ever, and he hasn't lost a step. He may not wow you in the same way as a Patrick Mahomes type, but he makes the right plays and the right throws. That surgical nature was on full display on Monday in a rousing 43-19 win.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are joined by David Samson to talk about Brees' record-setting night, and they talk about Brees' seat at the table of the best to ever throw it. The trio also dives into Brees' legacy, which isn't written in stone just yet as the Saints look for his second-career Super Bowl trophy this season.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Giants waive Ereck Flowers
The offensive lineman has been unhappy off the field
-
Pick Six: Where does Brees rank?
Plus, Brady Quinn joins Will Brinson to run through all the latest stories around the NFL
-
Eagles vs. Giants odds, TNF picks, bets
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Carson Wentz and the Eagles
-
NFL Week 5 Celebration Grades
It was quite an odd (but strong) week for celebrations across the NFL
-
Chargers owner Alex Spanos dies at 95
Spanos bought the Chargers in 1984 and passed operational control to his son in 1993
-
Troy Aikman criticizes Dak Prescott
Prescott has struggled in Year 3 as the Dallas offense looks inept with him at the control...