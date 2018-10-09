What will Drew Brees' legacy be as the NFL's all-time leading passer?

Drew Brees broke the NFL's passing yards record in emphatic fashion on Monday night, with rookie Tre'Quan Smith having a bit of a coming-out party of his own with a 62-yard touchdown catch to break the record. It was very on-brand for Brees, who has taken receiver after receiver and made him great in New Orleans.

Brees finished the night with 72,103 career passing yards, and his three touchdowns brought him to within one of 500. Brees is yet to throw an interception this season, and his 89.3 completion percentage on Monday was a career-best. All of this to say, at 39 Brees is as much of a stat monster as ever, and he hasn't lost a step. He may not wow you in the same way as a Patrick Mahomes type, but he makes the right plays and the right throws. That surgical nature was on full display on Monday in a rousing 43-19 win.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are joined by David Samson to talk about Brees' record-setting night, and they talk about Brees' seat at the table of the best to ever throw it. The trio also dives into Brees' legacy, which isn't written in stone just yet as the Saints look for his second-career Super Bowl trophy this season.

