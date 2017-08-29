What will Matthew Stafford buy with NFL's richest contract? 'A bunch of diapers'

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford became an even wealthier man Monday night when the team lavished him with the richest contract in NFL history. The deal runs five years and pays Stafford $135 million. It's the largest NFL contract in terms of total compensation, average annual value, and both first-year compensation and first-two-years compensation, according to subsequent reporting by Pro Football Talk.

What's Stafford going to do with all that cash? Well, he's gonna buy a bunch of diapers.

Matthew Stafford on what he'll buy to celebrate his new contract?



"A bunch of diapers" pic.twitter.com/g1vSdQTqCT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 29, 2017

Stafford's wife, Kelly, gave birth to twins earlier this offseason. The twins themselves had quite a reaction to Stafford's new deal:

When daddy and mommy whispered to us we would be spending 6 more years in detroit... hope y'all are as excited as we are! #golions #thankyoudetroit #home A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

That duo is going to need a bunch of diapers for a while. The expense could put quite a dent in Stafford's newfound riches.