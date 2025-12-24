Just two weeks are left in the 2025 NFL regular season, but there's still plenty left to be sorted out with the impact of each remaining game seemingly rising by the week. Fourteen teams are eliminated from playoff contention, and just two playoff spots in each conference are still up for grabs. However, seven of the NFL's eight division titles have yet to be claimed.

Here's how the AFC standings have shaken out with just two weeks left to play:

Here's how the NFC standings stack up with the defending Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles being the first team in 2025 to clinch a division title. Both the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can only reach the postseason as the NFC South champion, and the Detroit Lions can only make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

With so many permutations remaining, here is a look at some of the most impactful games of the Week 17 slate as they relate to the postseason, plus a battle for the 2026 NFL Draft's first overall pick.

Thursday (Christmas Day)

Lions (8-7) at Vikings (7-8)

The Detroit Lions enter Week 17 with just a 5.1% chance to reach the postseason, according to CBS' SportsLine model because they need a lot to go their way. They need to win out at the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas and then knock off the NFC North-leading Bears in Chicago in Week 18. Even if they win out, they also need the Green Bay Packers to lose in Week 17 when they host the Baltimore Ravens and in Week 18 at the Minnesota Vikings. That's their only path back to the postseason.

Getting swept by the Packers and losing five of their last eight games since returning from their bye week in Week 9 has put the Lions in a precarious position. Good news for Detroit is Minnesota will be starting backup quarterback Max Brosmer in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy, who suffered a hand injury in Week 16. Brosmer threw four interceptions in a 26-0 loss at the Seattle Seahawks back in Week 13.

Broncos (12-3) at Chiefs (6-9)

The Denver Broncos can clinch the AFC West division this week with a win, plus a Los Angeles Chargers defeat against the Houston Texans. Denver will be blessed with the opportunity to face Chiefs third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun, a 2022 seventh-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers who spent the last four seasons on Kansas City's practice squad, in his first career start.

Saturday

Texans (10-5) at Chargers (11-4)

The Houston Texans can return to the playoffs for the third year in a row by simply beating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium or by the Indianapolis Colts losing against the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. An AFC West title is still on the table for the Chargers, who can knock off the Broncos in Week 18 by winning against the Texans on Saturday before facing Denver in their final regular-season game.

This game features two of the hottest teams in the league with Houston earning victories in 10 of its last 12 games and Los Angeles winning seven of its last eight games. This game will come down to which offense can prevail against either the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense (the Texans, who are allowing 16.6 points per game) or the NFL's No. 8 scoring defense (the Chargers, who are allowing 20.1 points per game).

Ravens (7-8) at Packers (9-5-1)

The Baltimore Ravens have a tightrope-like path to the postseason: they can win the AFC North if they beat the Packers and Steelers, while the Steelers lose to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are sitting pretty, by comparison, just needing to win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one more game.

Saturday night at Lambeau Field will be interesting because both squads have uncertainty about their quarterback situation. Both Lamar Jackson (back) and Jordan Love (concussion) exited their respective team's Week 16 game with injuries. Jackson didn't practice on Tuesday while both Love and his backup Malik Willis (right shoulder) practiced as limited participants.

Sunday

Steelers (9-6) at Browns (3-12)

The Pittsburgh Steelers can win the AFC North by beating the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, plain and simple. This matchup could lose some of its impact before kickoff because the Steelers can also clinch the division title if the Packers do former quarterback Aaron Rodgers a solid by beating the Ravens on Saturday night.

Browns All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett can also clinch the NFL's all-time, single-season sacks record with his 23rd sack of 2025 against Rodgers on Sunday afternoon.

Seahawks (12-3) at Panthers (8-7)

The Carolina Panthers can clinch the NFC South title with a win over the No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks, and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss against the Miami Dolphins. Carolina did already beat the then-No. 1 seed Los Angeles Rams earlier this season. The Seahawks' path to the NFC West crown and the conference's No. 1 overall seed is simple: win out against the Panthers and then against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. Plenty on the line in this Sam Darnold revenge game.

Jaguars (11-4) at Colts (8-7)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a somewhat plausible path to being the AFC's No. 1 seed: winning out against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 and the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 and both the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots losing just one of their remaining two games. Jacksonville can lock up the AFC South this week with a win and a Texans loss against the Chargers on Saturday night.

The Colts, who have a 1.8% chance of making the playoffs per CBS' SportsLine model, need to win out against the Jaguars and Houston Texans and have the Texans lose against the Chargers in Week 17.

Giants (2-13) at Raiders (2-13)

The New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders currently possess the first and second overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, respectively. CBS' SportsLine model gives the Giants a 32.6% chance at securing the top pick and the Raiders a 27.6% shot at the first overall pick.

This matchup will also be historic: it's the first game in NFL history between teams both entering a matchup on nine-game losing streaks. The Tank Bowl is here, and it is glorious.

Patriots (12-3) at Jets (3-12)

The New England Patriots can win the AFC East in Week 17 with a victory over the New York Jets and a Buffalo Bills loss against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Both outcomes are quite plausible. The No. 1 seed in the AFC is also well within reach for the Patriots should they win out against the Jets and Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos lose against either the Chiefs in Week 17 or the Chargers in Week 18.

Meanwhile, the Jets are in possession of the 2026 NFL Draft's fourth overall pick with a chance to climb higher up the board with two more losses to finish out the season. The top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is still within reach.

Eagles (10-5) at Bills (11-4)

The Philadelphia Eagles are fighting for playoff seeding only, having already won the NFC East, but the highest they can climb is likely the No. 2 seed. The Buffalo Bills need to win out and have the Patriots lose one more game in order to win the AFC East for a sixth year in a row. A battle between two preseason Super Bowl favorites will be quite the treat.

Bears (11-4) at 49ers (11-4)

Both the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers have the top seed in the NFC in their sights. The Bears have an 11% chance, according to CBS' SportsLine model, to pull it off with a win at the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 17 before closing out the regular season at home against the Detroit Lions with another victory along with the Seattle Seahawks losing a game. The 49ers possess a 25% chance, according to CBS' SportsLine model, to finish atop the NFC with a Week 17 win against the Bears before concluding the regular season with a win against the Seattle Seahawks.

If the 49ers can grab the No. 1 seed, they won't have to leave Levi's Stadium again starting in Week 17 since the site of Super Bowl LX is their home in Santa Clara. No game is more impactful in Week 17 than "Sunday Night Football."