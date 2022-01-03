Happy first Monday morning of 2022, sports fans! Hopefully this newsletter finds you a newly crowned fantasy football champion. And if not, well, next season is only nine months away. Start preparing!

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

We have tons of news to catch up on, so let's get right to it.

Good morning to everyone but especially to...

THE CINCINNATI BENGALS AND TENNESSEE TITANS

The Bengals are a Super Bowl contender, and they now have a win over the two-time defending AFC champion to prove it. In the premier matchup of Week 17, Cincinnati's stars shined in a thrilling 34-31 win over the Chiefs:

QB Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions . He's the first player in NFL history to have 400+ passing yards, four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in consecutive games .

threw for . He's the to have 400+ passing yards, four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in . WR Ja'Marr Chase set a Bengals single-game record with 266 receiving yards and in the process also broke the NFL rookie season record.

The AFC North champs earned a well-deserved "A" in this week's grades, writes our NFL expert John Breech:

Breech: "The Bengals showed that they are ready to be considered a true powerhouse in the AFC with their win over the Chiefs. Offensively, they continue to light up the scoreboard and never seemed out of the game even as Kansas City went up by two scores early. ... Defensively, they were able to make adjustments in the second half that resulted in just three points allowed and gave them the opportunity to complete the comeback."



The Bengals' victory was also good news for the Titans, who move into the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Tennessee's path there is remarkable, considering Derrick Henry — arguably the most important player who isn't a QB in the NFL — hasn't played since Week 8. But the Titans have made no excuses and took over the top spot in emphatic fashion, destroying the Dolphins 34-3 for their most lopsided win this season.

It was a dominant performance in all aspects, writes our NFL guru Jordan Dajani.

Dajani: "The Titans were just better built to win games in ugly weather. ... Tennessee rushed for a total of 198 yards, and was led by a career-high 132 yards from [D'Onta] Foreman. ... Tennessee also could not have won on Sunday without an impressive performance from the defense. Not only did it hold Miami to just three total points, but it forced two turnovers and held the Dolphins to 3 of 12 on third downs."

Meanwhile, Henry is expected to return for the playoffs, so the bye that comes with the No. 1 seed could be very helpful. You can check out the entire current playoff picture right here.

Honorable mentions:

And not such a good morning for...

USATSI

THE DENVER BRONCOS, MIAMI DOLPHINS AND CLEVELAND BROWNS

Some teams go out with a bang. Others go out with a whimper On Sunday, the Broncos and Dolphins were in the latter category, and the Browns went out without the chance to make any sound at all. All three teams were eliminated from the NFL playoff race following the Chargers' 34-13 win over Denver.

While all three teams followed different paths, they share one thing in common: uncertainty at the quarterback position.

The Broncos: Sat right in the thick of things at 7-6 entering Week 15 and proceeded to lose three straight games, with Teddy Bridgewater getting injured and Drew Lock unable to generate much. With head coach Vic Fangio's future in doubt , there will be many questions to answer this offseason.

Sat right in the thick of things at 7-6 entering Week 15 and proceeded to lose three straight games, with getting injured and unable to generate much. With head coach , there will be many questions to answer this offseason. The Dolphins: Became the first team to lose seven straight games and win seven straight games in a single season, but the 1-7 hole they dug themselves through the first half of the season proved too much to overcome . Tua Tagovailoa showed some good things in his second season but also left plenty to desire in many games.

Became the first team to lose seven straight games and win seven straight games in a single season, but . showed some good things in his second season but also left plenty to desire in many games. The Browns: Entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations but won't even have playoff aspirations in their final two games, starting tonight at Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield played through injuries much of the season, and his numbers fell in most categories. Mayfield is only under contract for one more year, leaving the Browns with a difficult decision regarding a potential extension this offseason.

Not so honorable mention

Antonio Brown storms off field mid-game, is 'no longer a Buc' 🏈

If this is the final time we see Antonio Brown on an NFL field, mark it down as one of the most bizarre ends to a career ever.

In the third quarter of the Buccaneers' game against the Jets, Brown removed his helmet, jersey, shoulder pads and tank top, tossed some equipment to fans and left the field .

. Brown, who was close to earning nearly $1 million in contract incentives, refused to enter the game shortly before leaving. It was a scene you have to see to believe.

in contract incentives, shortly before leaving. It was a scene Immediately after the game, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc."

It ends a controversy-filled stint for Brown, who was playing just his second game back after a three-game suspension for a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. The Buccaneers were Brown's fourth team in the last four seasons and they will likely be the last stop of his career, writes our NFL insider Jason La Canfora.

Tom Brady, who led a game-winning drive to save the day from being a complete disaster for the Buccaneers, spoke on his now-former teammate:

Brady: "We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won't be with our team."

Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to important win in Dallas 🏈

USATSI

For much of the past month, the Cardinals looked listless on offense and not much better on defense. Maybe a trip to Dallas to take on one of the league's hottest teams was all they needed.

Kyler Murray threw for 263 yards, tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran for 44 yards as Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak with a much-needed 25-22 over the Cowboys.

Murray made timely play after timely play: His two touchdown passes came on fourth down and third down, respectively, and he sealed the game with a nifty scramble. It was just enough to halt the losing streak, writes our NFL scribe Patrik Walker

Walker: "Things nearly fell apart for the Cardinals in the fourth quarter, but they managed to make just enough plays ... And with the win, they've now made things that much more interesting in the NFC playoff seeding..."

Alabama to face Georgia in CFP title game 🏆

If you were hoping for exciting College Football Playoff semifinal games... well, maybe next year.

Alabama stifled Cincinnati in a 27-6 Cotton Bowl win and Georgia continued the SEC dominance with a 34-11 shellacking of Michigan in the Orange Bowl over the weekend.

It sets up a rematch of the SEC Championship (won by Alabama, 41-24) but the stakes are just a bit higher this time around. We have a game preview and early expert picks ready for you to peruse, and we'll have plenty more for you in the next week leading up to the game.

What we're watching Monday 📺

🏀 No. 24 Wisconsin at No. 3 Purdue, 7 p.m. on BTN

🏀 Grizzlies at Nets, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Browns at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Heat at Warriors, 10 p.m. on NBA TV