The second quarterback domino of the 2025 offseason has fallen after Matthew Stafford and the Rams decided to continue their partnership. With Stafford no longer an option, the New York Giants are now reportedly interested in acquiring future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is now available after the Jets decided to go in a different direction. With Stafford off the table, the Las Vegas Raiders are now expected to continue in their pursuit of a veteran quarterback.

Rodgers is one of several veteran quarterbacks who are still available with less than two weeks to go before the official start of free agency. Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are also among the veteran quarterbacks who might be available when the legal tampering period begins on March 10. Rest assured that the Raiders are looking at each of these quarterbacks as they continue to explore their options.

Las Vegas currently has two quarterbacks under contract in Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. Desmond Ridder, who started one game for the Raiders in 2024, is a restricted free agent. Minshew went 2-7 as the team's starter last year while throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9). O'Connell threw twice as many touchdowns (8) than picks (4) last year, but he won just two of his seven starts. Ridder appeared in six games and lost his lone start of the 2024 campaign.

Despite their crowded quarterback room, the Raiders and new Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll and new GM John Spytek appear to be determined to acquire an accomplished veteran. Let's take a look at the best-available options for the silver and black now that Stafford is off the table.

Joe Flacco edged out Marcus Mariota because of his experience and steady play even at this late stage of his career. While he went just 2-4 as the Colts' starter in 2024, Flacco's numbers were pretty good. The former Super Bowl MVP had several impressive showings last season that included his 359-yard, three-touchdown performance in a win over the Jaguars that also saw him complete 75% of his passes.

Now 40, Flacco is obviously not a long-term solution. But he would provide the Raiders with another capable option alongside O'Connell and Minshew.

4. Sam Darnold

Darnold enjoyed a career rebirth with the Vikings last year, throwing 35 touchdowns and helping Minnesota compile a 14-3 record. Unfortunately for Darnold, the 2024 season did not end on a high note. He struggled in the Vikings' final two games that included the team's season-ending loss to the Rams in the NFC wild-card round.

The end of the 2024 season showed that Darnold still has some room to grow as far as being a top-tier NFL quarterback. Similar to Flacco, Darnold if nothing else would provide another viable option for the Raiders.

3. Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers would possibly be higher if the Giants didn't appear to have the inside track on landing the four-time league MVP. There's also the Davante Adams factor, as Rodgers reportedly wants whichever team he signs with to also sign his longtime teammate. Given that the Raiders traded Adams away last fall, there's a slim chance that either party is interested in a reunion.

Like Flacco, Rodgers is over 40 and is not a long-term solution, but he could possibly provide some stability in the short term. While his best days are likely behind him, Rodgers is highly motivated to end his career on a good note after what transpired with the Jets. Rodgers was eighth in the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards last season despite dealing with injuries and coming off his serious Achilles injury.

2. Russell Wilson

A big reason why Wilson is ranked ahead of Rodgers is his history with Carroll dating to their years together in Seattle. The duo has enjoyed a great deal of success together that includes helping the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.

Wilson's career has taken an odd turn since he left Seattle, however. Following a tumultuous two years in Denver, Wilson won six of his first seven starts with the Steelers in 2024 that included the second-most prolific passing performance of his career in Week 13. Things went south shortly after that, though, as Wilson and the Steelers ended the season on a five-game losing streak, including a wild-card round exit against the Ravens.

1. Justin Fields

Of all the quarterbacks on this list, Fields has the highest upside, and that's why he's No. 1. Fields showed flashes of his potential last year while helping lead the Steelers to a 4-2 start. Fields scored 10 total touchdowns over that span and threw just one interception, a major sign of his growth after turnovers hindered his time in Chicago.

While his throwing has improved, Fields is also an elite runner. In 2022, Fields recorded the second-most prolific season by a quarterback in NFL history. Fields ran less last season (a sign of his improved pocket presence) but still managed to get five touchdowns on the ground in just six starts.

The Steelers are currently trying to figure out which quarterback to re-sign between Wilson and Fields. If the Steelers go with Wilson, the Raiders should pounce on the opportunity to sign Fields, whose best football is likely still ahead of him.