There's a case to be made that the Minnesota Vikings boast one of the NFL's top three wide receiver tandems, with both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison registering among the league's best pass catchers. It's just one reason that plenty have forecast a seamless debut for the club's new quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. Not every signal-caller, after all, gets such a gifted group of weapons to open his starting career.

Except maybe McCarthy won't have that luxury. Not right away, at least. Despite the big-name talent atop the Vikings' pass catching corps, Minnesota is approaching the 2025 NFL season in a bit of a murky situation. McCarthy is upright, unlike at this point during his first preseason. But Jefferson and Addison are question marks for the start of the year.

Where, exactly, does everything stand in the position group as Week 1 draws near? How concerned should Vikings fans be regarding Jefferson's status? Which backups could be called into larger roles? And which external veterans could be on the club's radar as emergency insurance? Here's everything you need to know:

What's up with Justin Jefferson?

The perennial Pro Bowler first left practice at Vikings training camp on July 24 after experiencing "tightness" in his legs. He was quickly diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain. He's yet to return to full practice, however, meaning he's now been sidelined for roughly three weeks, including the team's preseason opener. Jefferson, however, participated in a walkthrough on Monday, which is a good sign.

Should we be concerned about Jefferson?

Yes and no. Let's start with the negative: Hamstring injuries can be downplayed, but they can't be rushed. These things are notorious for lingering, and we saw that firsthand with Jefferson during the 2023 season, when a Grade 2 strain caused the wideout to miss seven games. In other words, the longer this goes, the more unlikely it is Jefferson will enter 2025 at truly peak form, even if he's able to play through it.

On the flip side, Jefferson has been a very public presence during his camp absence, showcasing his trademark exuberance as a quasi-coach. He reaffirmed an optimistic outlook by telling cameras before the preseason opener: "Don't worry, 'Jets' gonna be on that field real soon." And coach Kevin O'Connell has echoed the stance, repeatedly suggesting to reporters that Jefferson's extended camp absence is more of a precautionary measure that shouldn't affect the receiver's Week 1 availability.

What about Jordan Addison?

Addison's situation is more cut and dry: The third-year target received a three-game suspension from the NFL earlier this month.

The temporary ban, which stems from a July 2024 DUI arrest later reduced to a lesser charge, ensures the Vikings will be without at least one of their top two wideouts for the following games:

Week 1 @ Bears

Week 2 vs. Falcons

Week 3 vs. Bengals

Addison has been productive when on the field, catching a combined 19 touchdowns over his first two seasons, but he also missed two games in 2024, so the Vikings have had to operate without his services before.

Who's up next in the WR room?

There's one clear candidate to fill Addison's shoes to open the year: Jalen Nailor. A 2022 sixth-round pick who played sparingly during his first two seasons, "Speedy" broke out in 2024 while Addison recovered and returned from an ankle injury. Best known for his downfield burst, Nailor finished last season with 414 yards and six touchdowns, averaging almost 15 yards per catch. His deep-ball ability has remained apparent at camp this summer, and he's also got a leg up on fellow reserves, like third-round rookie Tai Felton, another big-play possibility, in sheer NFL experience.

Another sleeper for more work: Lucky Jackson, a 28-year-old career practice squad prospect who's had a promising summer and helped lead the offense in the preseason opener with three catches.

Besides those two, we'd bet the Vikings will be more likely to lean on other positions, like running back and tight end, to support McCarthy in the event the Jefferson-Addison combo isn't intact. That means top tight end T.J. Hockenson as a primary pass outlet, plus a one-two punch out of the backfield in Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. The latter is an underrated X factor for Minnesota after a busy camp working as the thunder to Jones' lightning.

Could the Vikings add another WR?

There's also the possibility Minnesota will look outside the building for last-minute help. Amari Cooper is a well-established name still available in free agency, but it's unlikely he'd sign on for a No. 3-type job after bouncing between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in 2024. Here are a few veterans who might actually intrigue general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah:

A longtime Vikings fan favorite, Thielen may be on his last legs going on 35. But that's precisely why he might be available via trade with the Carolina Panthers, who have two young investments atop their receiving corps. He's still a scrappy possession target when healthy, and he played three seasons alongside Jefferson at the start of the latter's NFL career.

The Vikings are pretty well covered when it comes to speedy downfield options, but if it's a versatile piece they're after, Agholor fits the bill. Experienced both in the slot and on the outside, the former Baltimore Ravens reserve remains unsigned at 32. He once starred at the Vikings' stadium as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, back during their 2017 Super Bowl run.

His pass-catching experience isn't nearly as prolific as his special teams resume, but Powell spent the previous two seasons in Minnesota's receiver room as a Swiss Army knife for O'Connell. Hailed by Jefferson as a "little bulldog" for bringing a feisty approach despite smaller size, he had a career-high 324 yards receiving as a top reserve during the 2023 season.