When is 2020 Super Bowl: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming, and everything else to know for Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV will kick off in a matter of hours, and if the razor-thin point spread means anything, we could be in store for a thriller. When it comes to the NFL's current state, we're also about to learn a valuable lesson. The championship game in the NFL's 100th year features one of the league's best offenses going up against one of the NFL's best defenses, which begs the question, who'll go home with the title? Will it be the Kansas City Chiefs, behind their new-style pass-first offense ... or will the San Francisco 49ers, lead by their old-school run-first approach, prevail at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium?

There are some very interesting reasons to lean on the side of either team, though the answer to that question is yet to come. Both the Chiefs and 49ers have had to overcome a lot to get to Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs trailed by double digits in both of their two postseason games this year, but they managed to strike back to such a degree that they won both matchups by double digits. Patrick Mahomes dazzled with both his legs and arm -- and he threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Chiefs in rushing yards with 53 and another touchdown.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are arguably the most flawless team in the league -- especially after the return of linebacker Kwon Alexander. Both Alexander and Dee Ford have contributed to a dominant effort by the 49ers' defense this postseason, as they bulldozed their two opponents. They have also shown signs that they can be the first team to slow down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Both of these historic NFL franchises will now duke it out with a chance to become world champions. But which Sunday should you mark on your calendar? When, exactly, is Super Bowl LIV?

We've got you covered with all the information you need:

When is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV (which stands for Super Bowl 54, in case you don't read Roman numerals) will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. This year's Big Game will mark the 11th time South Florida has hosted a Super Bowl, with the last one coming in 2010 (Super Bowl XLIV) at Hard Rock, then known as Sun Life Stadium.

How do I watch Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast through the following channels:

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV can be streamed live on any device: Desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV among others.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIV?

The Chiefs earned their bid to the Super Bowl by rallying back from double-digit deficits twice, first beating the Houston Texans 51-31 in the divisional round and then blowing by the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC title game. The 49ers made relatively easy work of their NFC opponents on their way to the Super Bowl, downing the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 before laying it to the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in a game San Francisco led 27-0 at halftime.

Where can I find more info on the 2020 Super Bowl?

CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIV as it develops.

Who will sing the national anthem?

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.