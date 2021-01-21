As conference championship Sunday approaches, Super Bowl LV is right around the corner. There's a star power of quarterbacks remaining in the NFL playoffs in Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen -- making Super Bowl LV on CBS must-see television come the first weekend of February. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are still alive in the NFL playoffs, looking to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004, having the best odds in the NFL to win Super Bowl LV.

The Buffalo Bills are still in search of their first Super Bowl championship, looking to make the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. The Green Bay Packers are seeking their first Super Bowl appearance since 2011 while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2003. An exciting championship Sunday is upon us, but it's never too early to discuss Super Bowl LV.

Below is all the information you need to prepare for Super Bowl LV.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be played in Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the fifth Super Bowl being hosted in the Tampa area, the first since Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 and the third held at Raymond James Stadium (Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009). This will be the fourth time in league history the Super Bowl will take place in the same state in back-to-back years, and the first time since 2009 and 2010, when Florida hosted the Super Bowl in consecutive years.

How do I watch Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS, the second time in three seasons the network will host the Super Bowl:

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All Access

Will there be fans?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be limited attendance at Super Bowl LV -- but there will be fans. Raymond James Stadium will reportedly be limited to 20% capacity, which is subject to change.

Where can I find more info on the 2021 Super Bowl?

CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LV as it develops.