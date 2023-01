We are only a few weeks away from the most exciting game of the NFL season. Each year the Super Bowl is the most watched television program in the United States, and for good reason. Not only are the matchups typically great, but the pregame and halftime performances are epic pop-culture moments.

In the last two seasons, the team that won the Super Bowl did so in its home stadium -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won at Raymond James Stadium in 2020 and the Los Angeles Rams prevailed at SoFi Stadium in 2021. That streak ends this year, however, since the Cardinals did not even make the playoffs while Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Four teams remain in the hunt for this year's Lombardi Trophy. The AFC representative will either be the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who fell to the Rams 23-20 in last year's Super Bowl, or the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. The winner will be decided in Sunday's AFC Championship.

In the NFC, the conference's top two seeds, the Philadelphia Eagles (1) and San Francisco 49ers (2), will square off Sunday in the NFC Championship.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII:

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Eagles have the best odds to win the Super Bowl (+245), followed by the Chiefs (+270), the Bengals (+275) and 49ers (+330).

While we don't yet know which two teams are playing in Super Bowl LVII, we do know who'll be performing. Rihanna will be the halftime performer, Chris Stapleton is set to sing the national anthem, Babyface will be performing "America the Beautiful," and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be performed by Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL), Colin Denny will sign "America the Beautiful," deaf performer Justina Miles will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and also give the ASL rendition of the halftime show.