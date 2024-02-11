After a long NFL season, it has come down to this: Super Bowl LVIII, and it kicks off in a matter of hours.
Four years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faced off for the NFL title. Now the two franchises meet again in Las Vegas. Both the 49ers and Chiefs have done all their preparations for the big game. When exactly will it be played? You've come to the right place to find out.
Super Bowl 58 will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET inside Allegiant Stadium -- the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The game will be broadcast on CBS and there will be an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. Football fans can also stream the game on Paramount+. Usher will be performing in the halftime show this year.
How to watch Super Bowl LVIII
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
- TV: CBS, Nickelodeon
- Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps
Note: This marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast. The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+.
Paramount+ can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xbox's and Google TVs.
How to watch The NFL Today pregame show
- TV: CBS
- Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps
- 11:30 a.m. -- NFL Slimetime -- Hosted by Nate Burleson and Young Dylan.
- Noon -- Road to the Super Bowl -- NFL Films
- 1 p.m. -- You Are Looking Live!
- 2 p.m. -- The NFL Today -- Anchored by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt.
- 6 p.m. -- Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show -- Singing of the "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "America the Beautiful;" coin toss and team introductions.
- 6:30 p.m. -- SUPER BOWL LVIII -- Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore. (Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo on SAP coverage in Spanish.)
- Following the game -- The NFL Today Postgame Show -- Jim Nantz will present the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the champions.