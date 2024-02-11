After a long NFL season, it has come down to this: Super Bowl LVIII, and it kicks off in a matter of hours.

Four years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faced off for the NFL title. Now the two franchises meet again in Las Vegas. Both the 49ers and Chiefs have done all their preparations for the big game. When exactly will it be played? You've come to the right place to find out.

Super Bowl 58 will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET inside Allegiant Stadium -- the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The game will be broadcast on CBS and there will be an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. Football fans can also stream the game on Paramount+. Usher will be performing in the halftime show this year.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 11 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

CBS, Nickelodeon Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps

Note: This marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast. The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+.

Paramount+ can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xbox's and Google TVs.

How to watch The NFL Today pregame show

TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps

