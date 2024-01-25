Super Bowl LVIII is coming up, but exactly when is it played? If you've been wondering when the big game is, you've come to the right place.

This year's NFL championship game, concluding the 2023 season, will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The action will take place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, located on the Las Vegas strip in Paradise, Nevada.

The game will be broadcast on CBS and there will be an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. Football fans can also stream the game on Paramount+. Usher will be performing in the halftime show this year.

Who will be playing in the championship game is still not known, but we will be one step closer to knowing this weekend, when the playoff picture is finalized and all 14 spots have been claimed.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's Super Bowl. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs this year as well.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 11 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: CBS broadcast on Paramount+

Note: This marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast. The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+.

Paramount+ can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xbox's and Google TVs.