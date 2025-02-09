Is it too early to start looking ahead to Super Bowl LX? The short answer: It's never too early to get excited for a championship game.

Next year's Super Bowl, concluding the 2025 NFL season, will take place on Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. The game historically begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, but the stadium's official website does not have a time yet listed. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on NBC.

This will mark the second time Levi's Stadium will host the event, and the third time the San Francisco Bay area will have a Super Bowl. The last time the city hosted was nearly 10 years ago, for Super Bowl 50. Their first one -- Super Bowl XIX -- was hosted at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California in 1985.

Chiefs vs. Eagles: Most crucial 2025 Super Bowl coaching matchup isn't between Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni Jeff Kerr

The NFL moved to an 18-week regular-season schedule ahead of the 2021 season, with each team going from playing 16 games ahead of the postseason to 17. In turn, the Super Bowl was pushed back a week, with the Pro Bowl taking place the Sunday before the big game.

While there have been talks of moving the season to 18 games per team with 19 weeks total, which could impact the Super Bowl date, right now the schedule remains as is. So until further notice, the biggest game of the year will continue to be on the second Sunday in February.

When is 2026 Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara) | TV: NBC

The Kansas City Chiefs currently have the best odds of winning Super Bowl LX (+580), followed by the Buffalo Bills (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+650), Philadelphia Eagles (+750) and Detroit Lions (+950), according to Caesars Sportsbook. The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have the worst odds of winning it all in a year's time at +20000. The Niners' odds sit at +1400.