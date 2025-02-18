The Super Bowl has concluded, which means the NFL offseason has begun. NFL fans know that the league never sleeps, however. Over the next few months, teams will begin making personnel adjustments through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

The information gathering portion of that calendar continues later this month at the annual NFL Scouting Combine. Here is everything you need to know about the week in Indianapolis:

When is the NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2025 NFL Combine will take place from Feb. 24 through March 3. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day's on-field workouts are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. -- Defensive linemen, linebackers

Friday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. -- Defensive backs, tight ends

Saturday, March 1 at 1 p.m. -- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Sunday, March 2-3 at 1 p.m. -- Offensive linemen

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The full schedule is below:

Where is the NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis -- home of the Indianapolis Colts. The event has been held in Indianapolis since 1987 and will continue to be held there through at least 2024. It was announced in November of 2024 that the event would remain there through 2026.

2025 NFL Draft order

Every NFL team currently possesses the rights to their own first-round pick in 2025. Here is the top 10 draft order, as well as some positional needs and notable free agents:

Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, WR, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: S Quandre Diggs, WR Tyler Boyd, OG Dillon Radunz, LB Jerome Baker

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, RB, DL, EDGE

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Jedrick Wills, WR Elijah Moore, DT Maurice Hurst, RB Nick Chubb, QB Jameis Winston

Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, WR, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Darius Slayton, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Adoree' Jackson, S Jason Pinnock, QB Drew Lock

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Jonathan Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Chukwuma Okorafor

Team needs: CB, OT, S, IOL, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: QB Mac Jones, S Andre Cisco

Team needs: QB, CB, RB, EDGE, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Nate Hobbs, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, OG Cody Whitehair, LB Robert Spillane, S Marcus Epps

Team needs: OT, WR, EDGE, S, DL, QB

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Haason Reddick, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses, DT Javon Kinlaw, S Chuck Clark

Team needs: QB, WR, IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S

Projected 2025 free agents: QB Andy Dalton, C Austin Corbett, LB Shaq Thompson, P Johnny Hekker

Team needs: TE, EDGE, DL, CB, S, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Chase Young, S Tyrann Mathieu, TE Juwan Johnson, LB Willie Gay Jr., OG Lucas Patrick, CB Paulson Adebo

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, OT, RB

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Keenan Allen, OG Teven Jenkins, EDGE Darrell Taylor

Mock draft central

There is never a shortage of scenarios to play out in the NFL Draft, so that is why Chris Trapasso and myself publish new mock drafts every week to account for the latest rumblings and opinions on the top prospects eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft. Each of our first-round mock drafts can be found, here.

Prospect rankings/full list of participants

The 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive talent, particularly at the top. It is a talented, deep quarterback group, but the strengths in this class are offensive tackle, wide receiver and, potentially, cornerback. The weaknesses of this class are linebacker, defensive tackle and running back.

Here are the top 10 prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to CBS Sports:

1. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado 2. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State 3. Will Johnson Jr., CB, Michigan 4. Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

5. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.) 6. Will Campbell, OT, LSU

7. James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee 8. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State 9. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri 10. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

For a full list of the 319 prospects invited to the NFL combine, click here.