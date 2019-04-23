When is NFL Draft 2019: Time, TV, schedule, date, stream, mock drafts, live coverage from CBS Sports HQ

It's finally here. After the countless mock drafts, the combine, workouts and pro days, the day we've all been waiting for is here this week: The 2019 NFL Draft.

Exactly how long does the draft last? And when does it get underway? We're glad you asked. Absolutely everything you need to know about the 2019 draft -- including its schedule and how to tune in -- is all right here:

When is the 2019 NFL Draft?

This year's draft starts on Thursday, April 25, and runs through Sunday, April 27.

The entire weekend schedule is as follows:

Thursday, April 25: Round 1 (8 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m. ET)

Where is the 2019 NFL Draft?

For the first time ever, this year's draft will be held in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

The draft's main stage will be assembled at First and Broadway and also play host to free draft-week concerts by Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley, among others. Selection Square, where team tables are set up and club representatives make their picks, will be held at the city's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, home of the Nashville Symphony.

Nashville playing host to the 2019 draft marks the fifth location of the draft in six years. After 50 straight years in New York City, where it was most recently held at Radio City Music Hall, the draft has stopped in Chicago (Auditorium Theatre), Philadelphia (Museum of Art) and Arlington (AT&T Stadium) since 2015.

How do I watch the draft?



Here are all your options to catch the draft on TV or via live stream:

Thursday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Friday: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Saturday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free), NFL.com/Watch

You can also catch live coverage on CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com, where we'll accompany our draft trackers with grades on each and every pick as they're made.

Live coverage: CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Draft Tracker (full draft order)

Mock drafts

