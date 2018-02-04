When is Super Bowl 2018: Date, time, TV channel for Eagles-Patriots and more

The 2018 NFL playoffs have been full of surprises, though that may be difficult to believe after the two No. 1 seeds made it to Minnesota to battle for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Want proof? The Patriots and their aura of invincibility in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era were, of course, heavily favored to win the AFC Championship game over the Jaguars just two weeks ago, yet it took another Brady-led late rally to avoid an upset. Later that same day, in a game the Vikings were supposed to win (if you trust the oddsmakers), the underdog Eagles instead crushed Minnesota in the NFC Championship game.

So here we are, with a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX from 13 years ago, a game in which the Patriots beat the Eagles, 24-21. Oddsmakers aren't expecting this year's Super Bowl to be as close as that one as the Patriots opened as a 5.5 point favorite, although that line shrunk to 4.5 as of Monday, Jan. 29 and stayed there in the week leading up to the game.

For the Eagles, this is their third trip to the Super Bowl and they're still looking for their first win. Besides their Super Bowl XXXIX loss to the Patriots, the Eagles also lost to the Raiders 27-10 in Super Bowl XV.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LII will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NFL owners surprisingly awarded the game to Minneapolis after holding a secret ballot in May 2014. The northern city won the Super Bowl bid by beating out New Orleans and Indianapolis. This year's game will mark the sixth time in NFL history that the Super Bowl has been played in a cold-weather city and the first time since Super Bowl XLVIII was played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

This game will mark the second time that the Super Bowl has been held in Minnesota. Back in January 1992, the Redskins blew out the Bills 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

The kickoff for Super Bowl LII is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

NBC will broadcast this year's Super Bowl, with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call and Michele Tafoya reporting from the sidelines. You'll also be able to stream the game on NBC Sports Live.

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

Justin Timberlake is scheduled to play at halftime of the Super Bowl and if his last Super Bowl performance was any indication, things could get kind of crazy. Back in February 2004, Timberlake and Janet Jackson gave us a wardrobe malfunction that quickly became one of the most unforgettable moments in Super Bowl history. Sports Illustrated re-visited the malfunction back in 2016, and it's definitely worth a read if you want to re-live the controversy. Of course, if you're expecting to see a wardrobe malfunction this year, don't get your hopes up. Timberlake has already said it's not going to happen.

Coincidentally, the Patriots were also playing the last time Timberlake served as the halftime show. Back in February 2004, New England beat Carolina 32-29 in a game that became kind of an afterthought following the wardrobe malfunction.