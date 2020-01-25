When is Super Bowl 2020: Schedule, date, time, TV channel, live stream, more to know about Super Bowl LIV
Here's everything to know about Super Bowl LIV, which is just around the corner
After a grueling season that saw both teams have to overcome momentary losses to star players, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have made it to Super Bowl LIV. While most Super Bowls offer a matchup of two great teams, this has the chance to become an all-timer. The 49ers are arguably the most complete team in the league, one that after the return of Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander this postseason appears capable of slowing down the Chiefs' offense, one of the NFL's most explosive units that's led by Patrick Mahomes, who himself had to miss time early in the season due to injury.
The Chiefs, hot off the heels of a comeback win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC title game, have trailed by double digits in both of their two postseason games this year, but have struck back and won both matchups by double digits. Mahomes dazzled with both his legs and arm -- and he threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Chiefs in rushing yards with 53 and another touchdown. The 49ers, on the other hand, dominated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship from beginning to end. Raheem Mostert put together a career performance, rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns.
Now, both of these two historic NFL franchises will duke it out with a chance to become world champions. But which Sunday should you mark on your calendar? When, exactly, is Super Bowl LIV?
We've got you covered with all the information you need:
When is Super Bowl LIV?
Super Bowl LIV (which stands for Super Bowl 54, in case you don't read Roman numerals) will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where is Super Bowl LIV?
Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. This year's Big Game will mark the 11th time South Florida has hosted a Super Bowl, with the last one coming in 2010 (Super Bowl XLIV) at Hard Rock, then known as Sun Life Stadium.
How do I watch Super Bowl LIV?
Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast through the following channels:
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
FuboTV can be streamed live on any device: Desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV among others.
Who will play in Super Bowl LIV?
The Chiefs earned their bid to the Super Bowl by rallying back from double-digit deficits twice, first beating the Houston Texans 51-31 in the divisional round and then blowing by the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC title game. The 49ers made relatively easy work of their NFC opponents on their way to the Super Bowl, downing the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 before laying it to the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in a game San Francisco led 27-0 at halftime.
Where can I find more info on the 2020 Super Bowl?
CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIV as it develops.
Who will sing the national anthem?
Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
-
