With the divisional round in the books, we are one step closer to reaching Tampa, Florida and Super Bowl LV. Just four teams are left standing entering the championship round, including the defending champion Chiefs. As the No. 1 seed in the AFC, K.C. owns the best odds in the NFL to win Super Bowl LV and be the first team in nearly two decades to win back-to-back titles. Meanwhile, in the NFC, both the Packers and Buccaneers are looking to add another Lombardi Trophy to their legendary quarterbacks' résumés. How will it all shake out? That remains to be seen, but it'll be a thrilling mad dash to the big game.

Below is all the information you need to prepare for Super Bowl LV.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be played in Tampa Bay, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the fifth Super bowl being hosted in the Tampa area, the first since Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 and the third held at Raymond James Stadium (Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009). This will be the fourth time in league history the Super Bowl will take place in the same state in back-to-back years, and the first time since 2009 and 2010, when Florida hosted the Super Bowl in consecutive years.

How do I watch Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS, the second time in three seasons the network will host the Super Bowl.

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All Access

Where can I find more info on the 2021 Super Bowl?

