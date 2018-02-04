When is the 2019 Super Bowl: Date, TV channel, streaming and everything to know

While we have no idea who is going to play in next year's Super Bowl, it's never to start early to start making your plans to watch the game.

So here's where you can find all the information you need to get ready for Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

When is Super Bowl LIII?

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is TBD.

How do I watch the game?



Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed on CBS All Access. You can keep it locked on CBSSports.com for all the latest on watching and streaming the game.

How do I get CBS All Access?

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.

More questions about CBS All Access?

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIII?

We don't know! However, as of Super Bowl Sunday 2018, the Westgate listed the Patriots as the favorites to return to what would be a third straight Super Bowl at 4-to-1 odds. The Steelers are the team with the next best odds at 8-to-1. The Eagles lead the NFC field at 10-to-1, followed by the Vikings and Packers at 12-to-1, the Saints at 16-to-1, and the Falcons playing what would be the first homefield Super Bowl ever at 18-to-1.

Where will it be played?

The 2019 Super Bowl will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?

CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as it develops.