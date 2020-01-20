When is the 2020 Super Bowl: Date, time, TV channel, how to live stream, schedule, more about Super Bowl LIV
This year's title game is just around the corner; here's everything you need to know
The Kansas City Chiefs have finally ended their 50-year drought without a Super Bowl appearance, and they needed a comeback to do it. For a second consecutive week, the Chiefs fell behind, but Kansas City's offense turned it on -- again -- and the defense came right along with them. The Chiefs knocked off the Titans 35-24 to punch their ticket to the big game.
In Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers, who advanced after defeating the Green Bay Packers for the second time this season -- this time by a 17-point margin of victory (the 49ers defeated the Packers 37-9 in the regular season).
But which Sunday should you mark on your calendar? When, exactly, is Super Bowl LIV?
We've got you covered with all the information you need:
When is Super Bowl LIV?
Super Bowl LIV (which stands for Super Bowl 54, in case you don't read Roman numerals) will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where is Super Bowl LIV?
Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. This year's Big Game will mark the 11th time South Florida has hosted a Super Bowl, with the last one coming in 2010 (Super Bowl XLIV) at Hard Rock, then known as Sun Life Stadium.
How do I watch Super Bowl LIV?
Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast through the following channels:
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
FuboTV can be streamed live on any device: Desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV among others.
Who will play in Super Bowl LIV?
CBSSports.com is loaded with coverage and predictions for the AFC and NFC title games.
Where can I find more info on the 2020 Super Bowl?
CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIV as it develops.
Who will sing the national anthem?
Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
